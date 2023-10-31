The fake 'Dr' Matthew Lani has been let go after he appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court in a video on X (Formerly Twitter)

It is believed that the charge of impersonating a medical officer was dropped, although investigations haven't ended

South Africans empathized with him and said that he needed psychiatric assistance. With eight years of experience, Tebogo Mokwena, Briefly News's current affairs journalist, provided in-depth coverage of police investigations and high-profile court cases in South Africa for Daily Sun.

'Dr' Matthew Lani repeatedly refused to comment on charges after appearing at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court. Images: @KgaugeloKgaphol

The bogus 'Dr' Matthew Lani appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court and walked out a free man. The charge of impersonating a doctor has been dropped, and while investigations continue, he was sent home. South Africans believe that the young man is troubled and needs help. They also think that the state had no case against him.

Lani set free

Lani was arrested recently after he allegedly trespassed at the Helen Joseph Hospital, where he was apprehended by security personnel. He was immediately taken into custody by the police, and the following day, he appeared in court. According to Times LIVE, his lawyer, Dumisani Mabunda, is confident that Lani will not be arrested again. He stated that the state does not have evidence against him, and he praised the work of prosecutors who, in his words, concurred that there was no case against him.

Lani made headlines after he was outed as a fake doctor. The Department of Education said that he had no matric certificate, and the Gauteng Department of Health laid a charge of impersonating a doctor against him. A video of him refusing to comment on the allegations and walking out of the court in crutches was posted on X (formerly Twitter) by @KgaugeloKgaphol. View the tweet here.

Mzansi thinks there is no case

Netizens commenting on Facebook remarked that the young man needed professional help.

Bonzo Makgalemele said:

“This young man needs to be mentally assessed and get proper help.”

Tshepo T Mokhonoana added:

“He doesn’t need all of this, but he just needs professional help.”

Others believed that there was no case.

Adel Phetoane said:

“Honestly, there was no case since he hasn’t taken money from anyone claiming to be examined by him.”

Leeroy Sibanda added:

“There was no case. He didn’t steal anyone’s identity. His obsession with medical practice is a different story altogether.”

'Dr' Matthew Lani makes it to US TikTok

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that the fake 'Dr' Matthew Lani made it to the United States TikTok after his case went viral.

An American TikTokker picked up on his videos after Wits University denied having him as a student. Netizens thought something was seriously wrong with Lani and were embarrassed by him.

