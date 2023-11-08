The University of South Africa denied giving a Malawian social media influencer an honorary degree

UNISA stated after Phemphero Mphande claimed that he got a doctorate from the institute recognising his work in humanitarian aid

Netizens called for people claiming to have qualifications when they don't to be arrested

South Africans were angered after a social media influencer from Malawi, Phemphero Mphande, claimed he got an honorary doctorate from UNISA. Images: @PhempheroMphande

Yet another social media user has been slapped on the wrist by a university for lying about having a degree. This time, the University of South Africa (UNISA) denied giving honorary doctorates to Malawian influencers and public figures. The University also slammed the influencer and musician for misusing its name.

UNISA denies giving influencer doctorate

UNISA flatly denied giving Malawian socialite and activist Phemphero Mphande. It also rejected a musician from the same nation, Patience Namadingo and another individual called Mansoor Sharif Karim. According to IOL, the saga exploded when Mphande tweeted on X that he was awarded an honorary PhD for his work in humanitarian aid, where he claimed to have raised over 200 million in need.

UNISA slams influencer

In a statement, UNISA pointed out that Mphande, Namadingo and Karim were not among the candidates considered for honorary doctorates for 2020, 2021 and this year. UNISA further stated that they did not give out any such degree in that period when Mphande claimed he got a degree from them.

They clarified that the conferring of doctorates is an elaborate process and condemned them for misusing UNISA's name. Following this, Mphande responded on X and claimed that he was a scam victim and that he was contacted by individuals who claimed that they confer degrees on behalf of the institution.

South Africans call for his arrest

Netizens on Facebook suggested that the University should have people claiming to have degrees from UNISA and put him on the same level as the bogus 'Dr' Matthew Lani.

Phumelelo Phumza Mahlaba said:

“I saw someone suggesting that it’s time higher institutions arrest these so-called graduates, and I could not agree more. So disgusting! Pekle should go back to school if they’re desperate for titles.”

Faith Smith added:

“UNISA should open a case against him to make an example.”

Bary Wiliams pointed out:

“It’s a norm in our country to expect and not work hard to achieve a goal or a dream. It starts from the top. If they can do it, why can’t others?”

Bheki Sikhosana suggested:

“The law must prosecute these criminals. It’s s disgrace and nonsensical.”

