A man took to social media to share his excitement on payday and raved about his job that he sometimes complains about

The guy posted a TikTok video showing him feasting on a takeaway meal in his car with a wide smile on his face

The hilarious clip made people talk about the joys of payday but some argued that the euphoria doesn't last

A guy hopped on social media, all pumped up on payday, and couldn't stop gushing about his job you know, the one he's always whining about.

He dropped a TikTok video on his page @drmathebula on Wednesday, and it's already clocked 1.3 million views.

Man enjoys payday high

In the clip, you see the man chowing down on takeout food in his car, and he's grinning from ear to ear. He kept saying his job is not so bad and that sometimes he lacks mental focus.

This hilarious video got people chatting about the joys of payday, but there were also some who said the feeling was fleeting.

Reality check after payday

They claimed that once the bills are paid and those pesky debit orders roll in, you're left with basically nothing. Then the countdown to the next payday begins.

Watch the video below:

SA entertained by man's job rant

Read some of the comments below:

@lafemmenikita_ said:

"Please make this a sound asap."

@zinhlesithole01 posted:

"Monday sobe sesikhala."

@zintlesodo commented:

"Me when NSFAS comes in then all of a sudden tertiary is not that bad yaz. "

@khumbu21 mentioned:

"31st people, we are going to watch the Springboks sober."

@atsikayi wrote:

"Payday joy, wait until debit orders happen."

@mmabatho790 added:

"Plus October was a long month yesus."

@alexvanniewenhuizen said:

"Not me seeing this video during my lunch time, having a big Mac meal, imali iyabubudlwa."

@miss.niz wrote:

"Cries in private sector. Waiting patiently for Friday with R89 in my account. God will provide."

