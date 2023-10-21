A South African woman living with her boyfriend showed people the challenge of living paycheck-to-paycheck

The lady made a video showing people what she and her partner have to survive on towards the end of the month

Online users were in stitches after the woman gave them a tour of her kitchen and showed the inside of her fridge

One lady was a viral hit on TikTok, showing people their struggle before payday. Netizens were in stitches after seeing her fridge.

A TikTok video of a woman living with her boyfriend's fridge before payday had many laughing. Image: @luyandabennie



The lady's video received over 5,000 likes. People could not help but crack jokes after the video of food in her kitchen.

Lady shows food left before payday

@luyandabennie posted a video showing people that she and her partner only had bits of food left towards the month-end. In the clip, she showed fruit and vegetables, a court of leftovers and a nearly empty packet of bread.

Watch her show all the food below:

SA relate to empty fridge

While many people could relate to the woman's kitchen tour, others had complaints. Online users were surprised that the woman had a pot in the fridge, but others defended her, saying they do the same.

ziintle said:

"The rotten bananas to banana bread are so real. Ours are still in the freezer from months ago."

No name commented:

"Why don’t you put your food in containers than putting pots in the fridge."

ѕєνιℓℓ said:

"Pot in the fridge? Y’all are different for real."

PreparedwithPenny wrote:

"Make banana bread with your old bananas - recipe on my page."

Mbali asked:

"You guys don't put pots in the fridge? This is so normal for me."

SA discusses payday

Many online users like to make jokes about payday in TikTok videos. A woman went viral after demonstrating how she delivers food to a husband at the end of the month.

Video of old man celebrating payday is a whole mood

Briefly News previously reported that a jovial madala welcomed payday with a big smile and a happy dance.

The feeling of finally receiving that bank notification of your salary credited into your account after an entire month of long hours and hard work is unmatched.

A video shows the old man, dressed in his work attire, happily busting some moves along to a tune next to a truck, and Mzansi peeps get it!

