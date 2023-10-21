TikTok Video Shows SA Couple’s Food Left Before Payday, Mzansi in Stitches Over Relatable Moment
- A South African woman living with her boyfriend showed people the challenge of living paycheck-to-paycheck
- The lady made a video showing people what she and her partner have to survive on towards the end of the month
- Online users were in stitches after the woman gave them a tour of her kitchen and showed the inside of her fridge
One lady was a viral hit on TikTok, showing people their struggle before payday. Netizens were in stitches after seeing her fridge.
The lady's video received over 5,000 likes. People could not help but crack jokes after the video of food in her kitchen.
Lady shows food left before payday
@luyandabennie posted a video showing people that she and her partner only had bits of food left towards the month-end. In the clip, she showed fruit and vegetables, a court of leftovers and a nearly empty packet of bread.
Watch her show all the food below:
SA relate to empty fridge
While many people could relate to the woman's kitchen tour, others had complaints. Online users were surprised that the woman had a pot in the fridge, but others defended her, saying they do the same.
ziintle said:
"The rotten bananas to banana bread are so real. Ours are still in the freezer from months ago."
No name commented:
"Why don’t you put your food in containers than putting pots in the fridge."
ѕєνιℓℓ said:
"Pot in the fridge? Y’all are different for real."
PreparedwithPenny wrote:
"Make banana bread with your old bananas - recipe on my page."
Mbali asked:
"You guys don't put pots in the fridge? This is so normal for me."
Source: Briefly News