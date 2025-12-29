A South African woman living in New Zealand shared a beach video explaining why she won't return home

She stated that her children know freedom and safety in their new country

Mzansi had mixed reactions, with some disagreeing and others supporting her choice

A young SA woman living in New Zealand. Images: @tihana.barnard

Source: TikTok

A South African woman living in New Zealand has sparked a heated debate online after sharing why she will never move back to South Africa. The video, which was posted on 28 December 2025, shows her family enjoying a day at the beach in New Zealand. Her husband and children can be seen playing in the water and having fun with other beachgoers. The clip quickly went viral with comments from South Africans who had strong opinions about what she shared.

In the video, text appears on screen asking:

"Them: Why will you never move back to SA?"

The woman then turned the view of the camera around the beach to show the peaceful scene before answering with another text overlay that reads:

"Because here my kids know freedom and safety."

The post divided thoughts on safety among all of her viewers. Some people disagreed with her statement, saying that South Africa also offers freedom and safety. Others congratulated her on finding a better life for her family. A few South Africans admitted they felt disappointed with the state of the beach she showed, claiming that South Africa has much nicer beaches.

A woman showing a beach in New Zealand. Images: @tihana.barnard

Source: TikTok

Mzansi reacts to the New Zealand video

Social media users shared their thoughts on TikTok user @tihana.barnard's clip, stating:

@Sean G wrote:

"That is what I thought… It was only until I moved back with my kids. It's been incredible."

@estherrampooana said:

"We're in South Africa, and we know freedom and safety."

@SR commented:

"Totally agree, you only see how it should be when you're not in SA anymore. If it's God's will, we will also never go back."

@Maguire305 shared:

"Good for you, man 👍, but sorry that beach does not look as nice as our beaches."

@pierrepretorius615 stated:

"I'm raising my kids here, and they have freedom. We have plenty of problems in SA, but nothing we can't overcome. I love SA."

@kingza added:

"Congratulations 🎊 regarding your choice of safety 👏. People like me have nowhere to go and have to make this country work and safe for everyone."

Eastwood Living wrote:

"Me and my kids live in SA and only know freedom and safety! 🤣👍🏽🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦."

@torty commented:

"That beach looks depressing, give me CT any day..."

Watch the TikTok clip below:

More on South Africans abroad

Briefly News recently reported on a South African woman living abroad who shared how much teachers earn in New Zealand, with the salary breakdown sparking fresh interest in overseas opportunities.

recently reported on a South African woman living abroad who shared how much teachers earn in New Zealand, with the salary breakdown sparking fresh interest in overseas opportunities. A Cape Town man's homecoming after 16 years divided Mzansi, with the emotional reunion raising questions about why he hadn't visited his mother for so long.

A Zulu man living in South Korea showed his apartment, offering a rare and honest look into his everyday living space abroad.

Source: Briefly News