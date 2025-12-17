A salary breakdown revealed what teachers can earn in New Zealand across different experience levels

The clear comparison sparked fresh interest in overseas teaching opportunities, mostly among young people

Many South Africans online saw the information as empowering, comparing it to what teachers make locally

One transparent salary breakdown reshaped how teachers think about their careers, showing how experience can translate into opportunity beyond local borders.

A South African woman living abroad, working as an educator, shared salary information that caught wide attention. TikTok user @zuri.africa posted a video on 11 December 2025, breaking down how much teachers earn in New Zealand. In the clip, she explained the different pay levels, starting with beginner teachers who earn about R40,000 per month. She then moved on to mid-level teachers who earn roughly between R48,000 and R51,000 monthly, before revealing that teachers at the top of the scale can earn around R68,000 per month. The video was shared to inform South Africans considering teaching opportunities overseas.

The creator explained that New Zealand follows a clear salary scale, with earnings increasing based on experience and progression rather than negotiation alone. This structure appealed to many educators who are used to uncertain growth and limited increases back home. By laying out the figures clearly, she aimed to help teachers make informed decisions about relocating, especially those feeling stuck or undervalued in the local system.

Teaching salaries abroad explained

User @zuri.africa’s video gained traction because salary transparency remains a sensitive but important topic in South Africa. Many teachers are related to the comparison, especially when weighing local pay against international opportunities. The openness of the breakdown made the information feel accessible rather than secretive, which encouraged people to share it with friends and colleagues in education.

Public response leaned strongly towards appreciation and motivation. Many felt grateful that the information was shared freely, while others saw it as proof that better options exist abroad. The video left many feeling hopeful, curious and more confident about exploring global teaching paths.

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Mika wrote:

“Not worth it. Qatar pays more, tax-free, with free accommodation plus monthly allowances for food and transportation.”

Love wrote:

“Remember to consider the cost of living in New Zealand. That money is not for the South African economy.”

Ausi Releh wrote:

“The problem is I want to get paid that amount of money here in South Africa 😬.”

Ashley wrote:

“I love how you’re not stingy with information. 🔥🤌🏽 Very demure.”

Myles wrote:

“Rent is R7,000 per week. We really need to think twice before coming.”

Tariro Roselyn Taruv wrote:

“Don’t forget the cost of living. When comparing salaries, it’s important to use a purchasing power parity calculator because your salary can sometimes do more at home than overseas.”

blessing95 wrote:

“I’ve lived there for over six years, and the cost of living is high, especially housing, but after deductions, you can still save between R25 000 and R35 000 monthly, which is better than being unemployed.”

Gulf Princess wrote:

“An agent once told me I’d be paid R100k in New Zealand, and I was shocked. I guess the Middle East will always be the better option.”

