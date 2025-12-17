A simple snack-based gift exchange between teachers showed how small gestures can create genuine workplace joy

Sometimes, it really is the little things that bring people together, as a simple snack-based gift exchange between teachers proved how small, thoughtful gestures can spark genuine joy and shared laughter in the workplace.

A wholesome workplace moment captured attention after @bubucossa posted a video on 10 December 2025 showing colleagues exchanging snack gifts during a lighthearted get-together. The clip featured a group of teachers taking part in a growing gift exchange trend where everyone brings affordable treats to swap within the group. From Oreo biscuits to Ultramel custard, the focus was on simple snacks rather than expensive presents, creating a relaxed and inclusive atmosphere.

The video stood out because the exchange included both female and male colleagues, breaking the stereotype that such activities are only enjoyed by women. Seeing a male teacher fully participate in the fun games added to the charm and authenticity of the moment. Gift exchange trends like this have been gaining popularity online, especially towards the end of the year, as people look for budget-friendly ways to celebrate teamwork and appreciation in the workplace.

Teachers’ gift exchange trend

User @bubucossa's video resonated widely because many South Africans related to the simplicity of the gesture. In a year where financial pressure remains a reality for many, the idea of sharing small snacks rather than costly gifts felt realistic and thoughtful. Teachers, in particular, often work under challenging conditions, making moments of joy and connection especially meaningful. The video’s natural, unforced energy helped it spread quickly.

Public response leaned towards warmth and admiration. Many appreciated seeing colleagues support one another without pressure or competition. Others felt the video reflected the kind of workplace culture that builds morale and unity. Overall, the moment served as a reminder that joy at work can be genuine without being expensive.

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Thandiwe wrote:

“Meneer is your friend coz he is nosy. 😂😭”

Londeka Gabela wrote:

“God bless that Gentleman. 🥰🥰🥰 Love this for him.”

Ntombenhle Hlatshwayo wrote:

“Sir is part of the baddie squad! 🥺🔥”

VuyiSihayo wrote:

“Love it for that man. 😍🤌”

Poshbabe6 wrote:

“So this is what our parents do at work, we are alone at home, not knowing what to eat?”

Sakhile wrote:

“Beautiful! We steal from each other at work. 😂”

Mhlops wrote:

“This is by far the best gift exchange I’ve witnessed. So authentic, genuine, and you can see the love you have for each other as colleagues. Stay blessed 🙌🏾.”

Priscilla wrote:

“The Gentleman is like ‘who are my colleagues’. 😂 May God bless him. 🥰”

