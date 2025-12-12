Khanyi, a local TikTok user, showed what she wanted versus what she got in a fun game of Secret Santa

Instead of getting a specific curling tong from a local retail store, the woman got something completely different

Members of the online community gathered in the comment section to share their failed Secret Santa stories, as well as reply to what Khanyi had shown

A woman named Khanyi participated in a game of Secret Santa and shared that what she wanted wasn't what she had received. Her post left several social media users in stitches.

On 11 December, 2025, Khanyi shared a picture of the Safeway curling tong she hoped to get from her anonymous partner. The brand is sold at Clicks and was priced at a promotional cost of R239. However, Khanyi revealed that she received a smaller version of the heated styling tool.

Secret Santa gift leaves South Africans laughing

Thousands of South African members of the online community flooded the comment section with laughter after seeing the gift Khanyi received. The post also prompted people to share their experiences playing Secret Santa.

@mashmellow392 said under the post:

"It is always the ones who get proper things. They will bring something from the spaza shop or re-gifting."

Khanyi replied to the TikTok user:

"It was literally R30 less than the actual thing I wanted."

@kimmy_m0 shared with the public:

"My colleague wanted long-heeled boots, and she got boots from Dunusa. Everyone could tell they've been worn, just polished nicely."

@thulisilezwane5 stated with a laugh:

"Five years ago, I asked for a non-stick pan, and I got a tray of Ferrero Rocher. I haven't healed. The worst part was that I didn't enjoy them because I don't like nuts in my chocolate."

@elenaz7_20 told the online community:

"I'm asking for the receipt, should I not get what I want. Last year, I got a gift card."

@muhle86, on the other hand, remarked:

"Mina, to be safe, I always ask for a gift card to the value of what we agreed on because I don't like drama, because I am drama myself."

@keke43114 added in the comment section:

"It’s the thought that counts, and maybe it was not in that person's budget. We must be grateful and humble."

Watch the TikTok video posted on Khanyi's account below:

