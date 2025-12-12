Social media users have come to Sbahle Mpisane's defence amid speculations about her moon boot

The social media star and fitness bunny was involved in a horrific car crash in 2018 in Durban after a night out

For more than a decade, she had been wearing a moon boot, but peeps have questioned her healing journey

Social media once again showed its fangs as people accused fitness bunny Sbahle Mpisane of faking her injuries.

The reality TV star was involved in a horrific car accident, which almost claimed her life. In 2018, Mpisane crashed her BMW into a tree in Durban after a night out with her girls. The accident did a lot of damage, resulting in her wearing a moon boot.

SA discusses Sbahle's moon boot

X user @realnorma_kay posted a video of Sbahle walking her dog and posed a question:

"How long is this one going to fake her leg injury?"

Another user, who shared the same sentiments, posed the same question about Mpisane's leg injury and was attacked. @sekoati_tsietsi replied and said, "We told them you can only wear moon boots for 6 weeks or, as advised, 'jiki-jiki she lost her ankle, she might wear it permanently. Her fans can even argue with doctors and surgeons; they know a lot."

Below are some of the responses:

@TheOpinion8d1 said:

"I asked the same question a few months ago. Her fans told me that she can't walk without it. The bridge of her foot collapsed & the foot can't handle the weight without assistance."

@realnorma_kay reacted:

"She said she walks just fine at home in her recent interview. It's bizarre."

@bongyluaziey shared:

"I remember her saying she can walk without the boot. Oh, I heard my things."

@We_Triumph_ replied:

"I was wondering the other day if it’s another injury or the old one."

@uLindiweM_ shared:

"She once documented being excited to go remove it, and the doctor told her she has to wear it forever and that it’s a permanent injury."

@Future_billy laughed:

"As long as it takes to convince y'all she is not faking it."

@pecson007 stated:

"Rich people like weird things."

@vuyo_thabethe responded:

"I think this is that old video, but yeah, she’s still at it with that leg."

@Sydney_fx1 said:

"Sometimes you get used to things falling in pressure with them, now it’s hard to let go."

Sbahle Mpisane admits faking amnesia

In a previous report from Briefly News, Sbahle Mpisane opened up about her break-up with soccer star Itumeleng Khune following her car accident in 2018 in Durban after a night out with her friends.

The fitness bunny had lied about having amnesia at the time, and in her recent interview, she revealed why she lied.

"When Khune and I parted ways, we had to make it obvious so he could move on and can move on, too. I said I have amnesia, I do not remember him, but while I was in the hospital, I had communication with Khune," she admitted.

