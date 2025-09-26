Sbahle Mpisane opened up about her break-up with soccer star Itumeleng Khune following her car accident

Mpisane was involved in a horrific car crash in 2018 in Durban after a night out with her friends

The fitness bunny had lied about having amnesia at the time, and in her recent interview, she revealed why she lied

Sbahle Mpisane was involved in a car accident while she was dating Itu Khune. Image: SbahleMpisane/Instagram, Duif du Toit/Gallo Images

Following one of the most devastating periods of reality TV star Sbahle Mpisane's life, she had to deal with a breakup.

The fitness bunny made headlines after she was involved in a car accident, which almost claimed her life. In 2018, Sbahle crashed her BMW into a tree in Durban after a night out with her friends.

During a recent interview on Engineer Your Life, she opened up about having to deal with her injuries, the trauma of the accident and her breakup.

Sbahle emotional as she speaks on Khune breakup

The fitness bunny had lied about having amnesia at the time, when she said she did not remember who Itumeleng Khune was. In the sit-down interview, she revealed why she lied about this.

"When Khune and I parted ways, we had to make it obvious so he could move on and can move on, too," she said. "I said I have amnesia, I do not remember him, but while I was in hospital, I had communication with Khune," she admitted.

Mpisane said Khune was very supportive of her recovery journey and had agreed to part ways amicably in December 2018.

According to Drum, Sbahle had revealed that Khune was seeing his now-wife during the time she was in the hospital.

Watch the interview below:

Mzansi reacts to Sbahle's interview

Social media users gave their opinion on Sbahle's interview:

@TeffuJoy shared:

"Looks like she really loved him- and both made the correct decision to separate. Sbahle is such a lady, shame."

@MtoloSam exclaimed:

"OMG, the way people are angry on this platform..This lady is sharing an important part of her life, and one thing we need to respect is that she is not being negative. Clearly, a lot of respect towards Khune. She went through a lot and seriously just let her talk about her truth!"

R@LeoL66008 stated:

"She knows deep down that he is the one that got away, that's why each and every microphone she comes across, she talks about him LOL. SHE MUST TAKE HER L AND WALK AWAY...(limp away, sorry) LOL."

@Mandz_2 questioned:

"She dodged a bullet. I'm sorry I can't be with someone who will decide he will let me go because I am in a wheelchair. Yes, we didn't say I do, but when you love someone, you love them no matter what happens. Or am I missing something?"

@Thabis0_012 said:

"The weapons formed against Khune's beautiful marriage: Minnie and Sbahle. Let the brother be happy."

@MotsatsiRo said:

"I said I have amnesia and I don't remember him, BUT while I was in hospital, I was in communication with Khune" Hmmm! Interesting."

Sbahle Mpisane got emotional as she discussed her car accident. Image: Sbahlempisane

