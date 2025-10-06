South African reality TV star Nonku Williams recently opened up about her eldest daughter, Nothile's, love story

Former Real Housewives of Durban cast member shared that she allowed Nothile to go on her first double date

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to Nothile being asked out by a boy

Nonku Williams shared that her daughter went on her first double date. Image: @nonku_williams

Yoh, children sure do grow up quickly, and the popular reality TV star Nonku Williams is witnessing it at the moment as her firstborn daughter, Nothile, recently went on her first double date.

On Saturday, 4 October 2025, the former Real Housewives of Durban cast member, who turned 46 in August this year, revealed to her followers on social media that her child, whom she shares with the late Sfiso Ncwane, had gone on a date recently, and a young boy asked her to be his girlfriend.

Williams further joked about how she now wants to lock her daughter in her room so she won't go out again, as all this was still new to her as a parent.

She wrote:

"Update time! So, I took a deep breath and let Nothile go on that double date... and let’s just say it got interesting! The young man brought a plate to the table - not with food, but with a proposal! He asked Nothile to be his girlfriend, and I’m still trying to process it all! Now I just want to lock her in her room and hide the keys! Does anyone have a spare set of handcuffs?"

See the post below:

Fans react to Nonku's daughter going on her first double date

Shortly after the star shared that her daughter was asked out by a guy, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

Reality TV star Lethabo leJoy said:

"I am definitely bringing handcuffs. I am not ready for this."

niel661 wrote:

"Please don't lock her away 😭. Give her a chance on love; otherwise, she's going to hold it against you forever, @nonku_williams."

jaanupearson_ commented:

"I’m 30 years in a few days, and no man has proposed to me this way! She’s lucky."

slimcocktail_plugg responded:

"I know the feeling hey, it’s so natural that we get to that point, my 20 year old son says he doesn’t want to date until he’s made his millions, he’s super focused, he says the world is cruel for a man without money, and I believe him, he says he’s not even delaying dating just so he can impress the girl, but he does it for himself, for his peace and happiness and I realised that, this generation is something else shame."

Nonku Williams reacted to Nothile being asked out by a boy. Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images via Getty Images

