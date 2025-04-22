Nonku Williams shared a heartwarming video dancing with her three children, showcasing her mommy goals

Fans flooded social media with praise for Nonku’s loving connection with her kids, particularly enjoying how her daughter Nothile stole the show during the dance challenge

The reality TV star has previously impressed her followers by celebrating her children’s birthdays with thoughtful surprises, including a special cake for Nothile and a surprise for her son, Phendulile

The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams will do anything for her children. The reality television star and business mogul recently shared a video while dancing with her three babies.

A video of Nonku Williams dancing with her children warmed Mzansi's hearts. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

Nonku Williams dances with her kids

Nonku Williams served mommy goals with her lovely children. The mother of three shared a video while dancing with her two sons. The star's oldest daughter, Nothile, also joined in the family affair.

Nonku said her children asked her to join the dance challenge, and she obliged. She captioned the video:

"Kids order: Mom, let’s do a challenge, and I obediently said yes 🤩🤪"

Fans react to Nonku Williams' sweet video

Social media users shared heartfelt comments after the video went viral. Many fans commended Nonku for spending quality time with her children despite her busy schedule. Netizens also loved how Nothile joined the fun and stole the show.

@mmahunadi said:

"😂😂 but it looks like you said kids, let’s do the challenge 😂😂 nice one though."

@mrs.jojo.robinson commented:

"😍😍 aaaaah love this."

@norma.mngoma wrote:

"Nothile takes the cup❤️👑"

@womenlandrights commented:

"Nothile coming in from the back was so cool🤯"

@mamellosehlabaka said:

"Shhhhh I'm praying for my son " guys Nonku 🙌🙌😂😂😂"

@ivvy_arii commented:

"This is beautiful mama and her boys🔥🔥🥹🙏🏾 your so blessed Miss."

@missp267 wrote:

"Mommy seems to be enjoying more than the kids 😂😍🔥❤️❤️❤️"

@nakedi_rapudi said:

"Just when I thought mommy was winning the challenge, then boom 💥Nothile! Ladies and gentlemen 😍👏👏👏😂"

Two times Nonku Williams served mommy goals

Nonku Williams loves going all out for his children, especially on special days like birthdays. The star pulled out all the stops to celebrate her eldest daughter, Nothile's birthday. She shared a video, surprising Nothile with a beautiful birthday cake alongside her two sons. Part of the caption read:

"My firstborn. My only daughter. My Princess. Words could never express how much I love you, cherish you, and believe in you. My prayer as you start your next chapter in life is that you may continue to walk in God’s purpose."

The reality television star also proved that she is a present mom when she surprised her son, Phendulile, on his 7th birthday.

Nonku Williams pens sweet letter to Nothile

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the joys of motherhood and watching your little cub grow into a young adult. This overwhelming feeling of gratitude hit Nonku Williams as she watched her daughter Nothile prepare for her matric dance.

The Real Housewives of Durban cast member Nonku Williams celebrated her daughter Nothile on her special day. Nothile, who is currently in grade 12, had her matric dance in 2025, and she looked dazzling, just like her beautiful mother.

