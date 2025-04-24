Naledi Aphiwe Shows Love to Her Role Model and Mentor Cici, SA Can’t Get Enough of the Duo
- Naledi Aphiwe recently shared a heartfelt appreciation post for her mentor, Cici, on Instagram, describing the seasoned singer as her role model
- Fans quickly flooded the comments, praising both Naledi and Cici for their supportive bond and positive energy
- Cici, known for mentoring up-and-coming artists, has previously collaborated with Big Brother Mzansi stars like Ashley Ogle and Liyema, further cementing her role as a big sister in the industry
Controversial singer Naledi Aphiwe recently warmed timelines with a sweet appreciation post to fellow singer Cici. Naledi described the seasoned vocalist as her mentor and role model in the video.
Naledi Aphiwe celebrates Cici in sweet post
Naledi Aphiwe may be beefing with several artists in the industry, but she has nothing but love and admiration for her mentor Cici. The singer who recently made headlines when she alleged that a fellow artist stole her iPhone shared a heartfelt appreciation post dedicated to the talented singer.
Taking to her Instagram page, Naledi Aphiwe shared a video while goofing around with the Hamba Naye singer. She sweetly described the star as her mentor and role model. The caption read:
"Show me your mentor, I will show you mine ❤️❤️🥹🥰Role model, everything!!!❤️ @ciciworldwide."
Fans react to Naledi Aphiwe's post
Social media users could not get enough of the sweet pair. Many applauded Naledi Aphiwe for giving Cici her flowers, while others applauded Cici for always playing the big sister role to new stars in the industry.
@sibu_glamfit commented:
"The vibe, the tongue 👅, the happiness, the smiles, the laughs 😍😍😍😍 copy and paste."
@lihlewakhe wrote:
"Ow sisi, u deserve the world and everything in it 😍😍😍isende lendlela esizoyihamba nawe don't forget u have women who love u 😍😍😍."
@mrs_kagie said:
"Wow, you are in good hands😍😍😍"
@disebomatlaletsa wrote:
"I love you both."
@yamah_mtshitshi added:
"My favs in one video.🥺@naledi_aphiwe_"
@manellinelly said:
"Cici 🙌❤️is such a big sister through and through 😍😍 I love it❤️"
Two times Cici hung out with industry newbies
Cici always plays the big sister role for up-and-coming celebrities. She has hung out and collaborated with Big Brother Mzansi stars like Ashley Ogle and Liyema.
The star worked with Liyema on a song dubbed Impumelelo. The song became a hit among South African music lovers. Cici even went on tour with Liyema Pantsi.
Cici also caused a buzz when her video with Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 star Ashley Ogle went viral. Although many applauded her for holding Ashley's hand as she finds her feet in the industry, some accused her of clout chasing.
Naledi Aphiwe trends for her brutal clapbacks
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that being a young, rising artist in Mzansi trying to find your feet can be daunting. Teenager Naledi Aphiwe has had her fair share of haters. However, when she finally found the courage to clap back, the hate became increasingly worrying.
It comes as no surprise that Naledi Aphiwe is receiving so much backlash online. Since she blew up after being featured on a Chris Brown song and boasting about it, she has been targeted by trolls. After turning 18 and matriculating in 2024, Naledi Aphiwe has seemingly found her voice and is standing up for herself.
