Singer Naledi Aphiwe dished out brutal clapbacks at her haters on Facebook and TikTok

The Ngiyabonga hitmaker has received so much hate online after she lost her iPhone 16 and pointed fingers at a celebrity

Social media users slammed Naledi Aphiwe, with many people accusing her of letting fame get to her head

Being a young, rising artist in Mzansi trying to find your feet can be daunting. Teenager Naledi Aphiwe has had her fair share of haters. However, when she finally found the courage to clapback, the hate became increasingly worrying.

Is Naledi Aphiwe letting fame get into her head?

It comes as no surprise that Naledi Aphiwe is receiving so much backlash online. Since she blew up after being featured on a Chris Brown song and boasting about it, she has been targeted by trolls.

After turning 18 and matriculating in 2024, Naledi Aphiwe has seemingly found her voice and is standing up for herself.

Last week, she outed a celebrity she suspected stole her iPhone 16. Even though she never mentioned any names, rapper Fifi Cooper caught her stray bullet and clapped back at her.

Now, more social media users came at her sideways. Like Facebook user Linamandla Linawo Jonas, who said, "Naledi Aphiwe, as much as she is still young, she is stupid and annoying."

Or Cyndia Nkosi, who said, "We should not respect this kid anymore. She has no respect.

Aphiwe responded to them and said she did not need their support. She also took a few jabs at their appearance. X blogger @TakaTina shared the X screenshots.

Mzansi responds to Naledi Aphiwe's clapbacks

Some social media users have issued Naledi Aphiwe a stern warning not to entertain trolls in the manner in which she did because it might cost her her career.

Many people also sided with Naledi, saying it is her full right to put trolls in their place. Here are some of the reactions:

@Sugababiie_x laughed:

"She just gained an even badder fan."

@BrotherWisey claimed:

"In this industry, it never ends well for people like her. Soon she will be asking for donations."

@GlitEdgee asked:

"Come on, give her a break. She is a child."

@Lilo_vill said:

"She is killing her brand."

@Zay_The_1st cried:

"Am I toxic for loving her?"

@sandile_9505 gagged:

"This kid has gone wild since passing matric."

@MissZanZan responded:

"She is disrespectful… I hope they stop playing her music."

@Bongiwe80296991 laughed:

"She just finishes me when she calls you guys aunties, because what exactly are you guys doing to this little child? I love her."

Naledi Aphiwe buys new iPhone 16 a day after phone was stolen

In a previous report from Briefly News, Naledi Aphiwe posted a video of her replacing her stolen iPhone 16.

The singer explained her suspicions about Fifi Cooper after they bumped into each other but never mentioned her by name.

But, her tears quickly dried out after she headed to iStore to purchase the same stolen phone.

