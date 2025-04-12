TikToker and singer Naledi Aphiwe has gifted herself another iPhone after reportedly accusing Fifi Cooper of stealing her first iPhone

Aphiwe went viral on social media on Friday when she shared a video about her stolen iPhone

The content creator shared that she suspected radio personality Fifi Cooper after they bumped into each other

South Africans took to Aphiwe's comment section on her TikTok video to defend the legendary TV and radio personality

Singer Naledi Aphiwe bought another iPhone a day after allegedly accusing radio and TV personality Fifi Cooper of stealing her first iPhone.

The content creator who trended on social media in March after she gifted herself iPhone worth nearly R20 000 says nobody can keep her down.

The rising star took to her TikTok account on Friday, 11 April share a video of herself buying another iPhone and captioned the post:

"You can't keep a man down. I just wiped my tears out and bought a new one, ngeke ningiqede" (you can't keep me down).

South Africans respond to Aphiwe's latest video

Miss P wrote:

"After accusing Fifi Cooper of stealing your phone when you don't even remember what happened to your phone. Slow down girl this industry will humble you. Ngoba usuphapha kakhulu. You think you are all that."

When one of her followers @ADIBAYO said:

"First it was Amahle situation" (bathi uthele ngo mawakho") then Gagasi FM( " wena uhlekani") situation then now Fifi Cooper."

Aphiwe replied:

"I’m such a problem child."

HerMajesty 444 wrote:

"You can actually cook something with Cici. I wish you guys can do a song together."

Unathi Sigade wrote:

"Instead of accusing other people, you could've just bought another one silently. o rata drama."

DimphowaSipho responded:

"Nna ha ke sa o rata mahn o mborile hlee (I don't like you anymore). Fifi Cooper didn't deserve this. I mean you don't have proof...nxa."

KamoT said:

"I’m ready to defend you nana with my life. They cannot break what they didn’t make. Stay true to yourself that’s what is gonna sustain you."

siyabongazwane522 replied:

"Uqambele Fifi amanga wena (you are lying about Fifi), ufuna ukuTrend (you wanted to trend) gate."

user4283867299534 wrote:

"Naledi sisi thandaza uNkulunkulu ak'khusele. Reading by the comments so many people are waiting for your downfall. I pray u get a goodd manager who'll guide you."

anelekingmkhize said:

"Wena uvuse Fifi Cooper emathuneni (you brought back Fifi Cooper to the spotlight). Yhooo samgcina nini" (when was the last time we heard from her?).

Naledi Aphiwe breaks her silence on her "bad" performance

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in January this year that the young singer Naledi Aphiwe broke her silence after the social media storm she faced.

The rising star who was not only kicked off stage by bottle-hurling concertgoers was also accused of murdering her mom.

Fans sent words of comfort and hope that Naledi would bounce back stronger and ignore the negativity she faced on social media.

