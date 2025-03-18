South African songstress Naledi Aphiwe recently celebrated the fruits of her hard work with a precious gift

The Romeo and Juliet hitmaker recently posted on social media that she spoiled herself with a new iPhone 16

Naledi Aphiwe posted pictures and a video of herself unboxing a new expensive phone which cost over R19K

Songstress Naledi Aphiwe bought a new iPhone 16. Image: @naledi_aphiwe

Source: Instagram

South African young songstress Naledi Aphiwe recently made headlines as she flaunted her recent upgrade on social media.

Naledi Aphiwe upgrades from iPhone 11 to iPhone 16

It is true that hard work does pay off and it is evident with the Durban-based singer Naledi Aphiwe as she earlier celebrated upgrading from an iPhone 11 which she bought with the money she received from American singer and songwriter Chris Brown to an iPhone 16 worth over R19K which she bought with her hard-earned money.

The star posted pictures and a video of herself unboxing the new phone on her Instagram page and captioned it:

“I’m so grateful to have my team in my life 🥹💕💕these people really make things happen for me ngesikhathi engifuna ngaso 🥹💕thank you."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Naledi Aphiwe's new phone

Many netizens flooded the comment section reacting to Naledi Aphiwe buying herself a new phone. See what they had to say below:

lihlewakhe said:

"Congratulations wena sis spoil yourself, you have prayed an worked for this an please don't be apologetic."

ntuthuko_mashaba_ wrote:

"You deserve it all!"

_browntwenty2_ responded:

"Spoil yourself baby and congratulations on the Upgrade."

noh_zee replied:

"A true definition of (When the time is right I the lord will make it happen)."

Songstress Naledi Aphiwe upgraded her phone. Image: @naledi_aphiwe

Source: Instagram

Naledi Aphiwe shares she misses Chris Brown

Meanwhile, taking to her official Instagram account, Naledi Aphiwe shared a photo of her and Chris hugging. The picture was taken when Naledi met the Under The Influence singer for the first time when he toured South Africa last year.

Naledi explained that she missed the singer so much that she was crying. Naledi Aphiwe went on to flex that the post was more of a reminder that she had met Chris Brown in real life than letting the world know that she misses him. She said:

"Guys I miss Chis Brown... like I’m crying now I wanna see him again angazi noma ngiyaphapha ngyadlala this is just a friendly reminder ukuthi ngake ngathinta u Chris Brown 😔(Guys I miss Chris Brown. Like I'm crying now I wanna see him again. I don't know maybe I'm crazy. I'm joking. This is just a friendly reminder that I was once with Chris Brown.)”

Naledi Aphiwe forced to apologise for bragging too much

Meanwhile, the musician was forced to eat humble pie after bragging about working with Chris Brown. Briefly News reported that Naledi penned an apology on her official social media accounts after her peers pointed out that she was bragging a little too much.

Naledi rose to prominence after Chris Brown credited her as one of the writers of his song Shooter on his last album, 11:11.

