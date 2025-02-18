"I'm crying now": Naledi Aphiwe Reveals She Misses Chris Brown, SA Reacts
- Naledi Aphiwe took to her official Instagram account and shared that she misses Chris Brown
- She shared a picture hugging the 'Look at Me Now' singer when they met for the first time during his SA tour
- Mzansi reacted to Naledi's post with a mixture of humour and praise for the upcoming singer
Singer Naledi Aphiwe has Mzansi buzzing after revealing that she misses United States performer Chris Brown. Naledi shared the same stage with Chris Brown when he toured South Africa last year.
Naledi Aphiwe shares she misses Chris Brown
Taking to her official Instagram account, Naledi Aphiwe shared a photo of her and Chris Brown hugging. The picture was taken when Naledi met the Under The Influence singer for the first time when he toured South Africa last year.
Naledi explained that she missed Chris Brown so much that she was crying. Naledi Aphiwe went on to flex that the post was more of a reminder that she had met Chris Brown in real life than letting the world know that she misses him. She said:
“Guys I miss Chis Brown 🥲😭😭😭like I’m crying now I wanna see him again angazi noma ngiyaphapha ngyadlala this is just a friendly reminder ukuthi ngake ngathinta u Chris Brown 😔(Guys I miss Chris Brown. Like I'm crying now I wanna see him again. I don't know maybe I'm crazy. I'm joking. This is just a friendly reminder that I was once with Chris Brown.)”
When fellow Instagram user shaunnet_leo queried if she also misses her alleged boyfriend and fellow singer Mawelele, Naledi cheekily responded:
“naye ngiyamukhumbula but if ethanda ukukhumbulwa 😭😭 (I also miss him but if he wants to be missed)”
Mzansi reacts to Naledi Aphiwe's revelation
Fellow Instagram users flooded the comments section with mixed reactions. Others reacted with humorous reactions teasing Naledi Aphiwe. A section of netizens comforted Naledi. Here are some of the reactions:
theo_gatsheni teased:
“UChris Brown yena ukhumbula uRihanna yazi impilo ayikho fair (Chris Brown misses Rihanna. Life isn’t fair) 😤”
samke_samu_mhlambi complimented:
“I love it for you😂😂😂😂😂😂 you guys should see each other again😍😍😍😍 @chrisbrownofficial.”
nanats01 said:
“She's the girl that she thinks she is uNaledi🔥❤️”
Mojelamaria comforted:
“He will come back..baby girl😍😍”
prnce.zmr advised:
“Should have tagged him, maybe he was gonna appreciate this😇”
slace_23 said:
“Memories that will live forever but I hope you will be in a song with him again.”
r_sphe joked:
“Nami I touched him he accidentally stepped on my toe so touch is touch guys😃”
swaziiey_t said:
“I feel you😭❤️❤️this is something that you cannot forget honestly 🥰I haven't even touched him but I want him to come back too😂”
Naledi Aphiwe forced to apologise for bragging too much
Meanwhile, the musician was forced to eat humble pie after bragging about working with Chris Brown. Briefly News reported that Naledi penned an apology on her official social media accounts after her peers pointed out that she was bragging a little too much.
Naledi rose to prominence after Chris Brown credited her as one of the writers of his song Shooter on his last album, 11:11.
Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele fuel dating rumours
Meanwhile, Naledi Aphiwe’s Instagram post saying that she misses Chris Brown has left a section of fans confused.
As previously reported by Briefly News, Naledi and Mawelele fuelled rumours they were dating after sharing pictures in matching outfits and being cosy.
The two went on to release a song together. The duet got South Africa's seal of approval when it was released in January this year.
