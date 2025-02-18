Rapper Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, Thobeka Majozi showed fans a glimpse of her soft life

Majozi recently made headlines after she gave her life to God and has been vocal about her spiritual journey

Netizens gushed over Thobeka Majozi, saying she looked ravishing and they hyped her up

Thobeka Majozi showed off her soft life. Image: @bexxdoesitbetter

Source: Instagram

One of Mzansi's popular celebs Thobeka Majozi stunned her fans with her latest TikTok video.

Thobeka Majozi shows off lavish lifestyle

Just recently, Thobeka Majozi was seen driving her posh car and she looked stunning in her designer clothing.

Majozi left many of her fans and followers stunned with her viral video. Thobeka is known for being Cassper Nyovest's baby mama. Last year she exposed Cassper for allegedly cheating on her with his current wife Pulane Mojaki.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Fans gush over Thobeka Majozi's soft life

Netizens gushed over Thobeka Majozi saying she is living her best life and is loving it!

Thee_Ladybug said:

"Ladies it is very important to have your own money. You still glow even after break up."

precious Star gushed:

"Hai this lady is just too beautiful, too clean. Too pure maan angazi I just love everything about her."

Pretty Zulu added:

"You are beautiful that is guaranteed. I do not care what anybody says."

Bubu shared:

"I love you so much. You are so beautiful and you lack nothing."

Thobeka Majozi opens up about spiritual journey

The mother and businesswoman opened up about her spiritual journey and accepting God into her life.

"God led, and I followed, and I’m so speechless to say that He arrived there before we did. Thank you to all the mamas who came to “Now we’re the praying mothers”. He was intentional with this instruction, and what He wanted to do was done. “being confident of this very thing, that He who has begun a good work in you will complete it until the day of Jesus Christ;” Philippians‬ ‭1‬:‭6‬ ‭NKJV.‬‬"

