South African veteran actress and writer Thembisa Nxumalo looked absolutely stunning behind the scenes at the Theatre Series

The former Perfect Wedding presenter shared a clip of herself fooling around on her TikTok page

Many fans and followers of the Safta-award-winning actress complimented her beauty and stunning figure since she shredded some weight

Anele Mdoda's younger sister, Thembisa Nxumalo, shook social media recently with the latest video of herself.

Earlier on, the Colour Your Plate With Koo co-host posted a video of herself on her TikTok page looking stunning behind the scenes at the Theatre Series.

In the clip, the actress, who gave birth to a baby boy in late 2023, appeared slimmer than what she used to look like. Nxumalo had fans gushing over her new body.

Watch the video below:

Fans compliment Thembisa's beauty

Shortly after Thembisa shared the video on her social media page, many netizens flooded the comment section with complimentary messages, while others were curious to know what she did to lose so much weight so quickly. Here's what they had to say:

Khanyo commented:

"Sis Thembisa please let me in on your secret, like how did you lose weight because I can see I am going to die because of being overweight I've tried many things but no results."

Mihlali Bele responded:

"Oh! After watching you at The Baxter, I am never looking back. Ndi all about you sis’ Thembisa 🤣❤️Prepare to be sick of me."

Tulas replied:

"You are so beautiful looking very young Sisi, well done."

kgali wrote:

"You literally look like your dad sana, photo copy!"

Cybil Mokhele said:

"Aaah you and Anele give me sleepless nights... Nibahle with your new bodies."

Anele Mdoda defends SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago’s daughter from trolls

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that radio personality Anele Mdoda has made headlines once again for defending a child who has many privileges and comes from a rich family and is blamed for others who are struggling.

The 947 radio host has made trends again after she decided to clear the air about getting married. Mdoda recently defended Lesetja Kganyago's daughter, Mmabodiba, from trolls on social media regarding her IEB Matric achievements.

