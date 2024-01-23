Actress Thembisa Mdoda recently bagged a new hosting gig for a cooking show

The award-winning presenter is now the new host of Colour Your Plate With Koo on SABC 2

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the news on social media

Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo bagged a new hosting gig. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Anele Mdoda's sister Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo bagged herself a new hosting gig recently, and this is after she announced her major career change not so long ago.

Thembisa is the new host of Colour Your Plate With Koo

The former Our Perfect Wedding host Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo keeps on bagging gigs for herself. The award-winning host recently made headlines on social media after news of her bagging a new hosting gig was shared with netizens.

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela shared the news of Thembisa becoming the new host of SABC 2's Colour Your Plate With Koo, which will premiere on Tuesday, 23 January 2024.

Phil posted on Twitter (X) and wrote:

"Tembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo bags new hosting gig. The SAFTA winning presenter has taken over the hosting reins on the new season of the cooking competition show, COLOUR YOUR PLATE WITH KOO. Season 3 of the show premieres January 23rd at 7PM on SABC2."

See the post below:

Fans respond to Thembisa's new gig

Shortly after Phil Mphela shared the news on his feed, social media users flooded his comments section with their responses:

@onfire2023 said:

"Legacy media or cable media television are on the way out. People are tired of seeing the same old, same old."

@zenzo99815279 wrote:

"We are tired seeing old face open up the industry."

@TembsyMajija shared:

"Congratulations Queen."

@yeyeye_gugu tweeted:

"I want someone to take Lilly and Moshe and cast them together again."

@BMKekana commented:

"She kills her gigs."

@STwala9 mentioned:

"Yes girl."

