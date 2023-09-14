TV presenter Thembisa Nxumalo left social media users stunned after posting a pic of her bun

Baby fever has been making the rounds, with Thembisa Nxumalo being the latest expecting mother in the mommy club. The TV personality and her hubby await their bundle of joy.

Thembisa announces her second pregnancy

The former Our Perfect Wedding host has topped the trending list online recently.

The star stunned social media users as she announced that she has a bun in the oven.

Thembisa Nxumalo shared a picture on her Instagram timeline showing her mommy bump. The snap was taken at her baby shower recently.

She captioned it:

"I’m not one to announce things, so I’m just gonna say: I’M GOING TO NEED A BIGGER CAR and NAPPIES, LOTS AND LOTS NAPPIES."

See her post below:

According to Zimoja, the TV personality's friends and colleagues organised Thembisa's shower at a hotel situated in Jozi. The veteran actress Amanda Quwe delivered a special message to the mom-to-be.

She said:

" This year, I was entrusted with the care and love of a mother and child. I've come to realise that all I truly desire is to fulfil this role. It's a joy to serve my dearest mother, and by the grace of God, we've reached this point.

"I cannot express enough how deep my love for you runs. Thank you for letting me participate in this incredible journey, my cherished Queen Mother."

Netizens responded to Thembisa's post and showed her love

Shortly after her announcement, social media users flooded the TV personality's comment section with love and congratulatory messages:

moneoa said:

"Congrats baby."

tammzzie responded:

"No way!!! Such exciting news! Congrats my honey! You deserve all the spoils and love."

jessicankosi wrote:

"Thembisa. Congratulations mama!! So so happy for you SIYABONGA."

loisdjduplessis replied:

"Yes mamma."

katesetlhako said:

"Congrats yummy mommy."

sane_ndlovu wrote:

"Congratulations!!!"

Thembisa bags a hosting gig

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo is so proud to be a part of the Madiba Do Up team. Bagging a gig filled with so much purpose has made Thembisa extremely grateful. Taking to social media to announce the heartwarming new show, Thembisa expressed her feelings.

Thembisa explained that the Multichoice Group sponsors the new show Madiba Do Up and that the purpose behind the show is to help underprivileged schools by giving them a makeover.

