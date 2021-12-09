Mampho Brescia Clocks in 44th Birthday: SA Celebrates the Former 'Isibaya' Actress

Mampho Brescia took to social media to celebrate her 44th birthday with her followers and peers in the entertainment space

The former Isibaya actress said she's grateful for everything she has achieved in her life and her career

The likes of Terry Pheto, Zola Nombona and Thapelo Mokoena, among others, flooded her comment section with birthday messages

Mampho Brescia is now 44 years of age. The former Isibaya actress took to social media on Wednesday, 8 December to celebrate her birthday.

Mampho Brescia celebrated her 44th birthday on Wednesday. Image: @mamphob

Source: Instagram

The star took to Instagram to wish herself a happy birthday. She penned a heartfelt post which was dedicated her friends who always shower her with love.

The stunner said she's also grateful for everything she has achieved in her life. Mampho further said:

"God has kept me, in the most beautiful existence. I can without doubt proclaim, I have everything I need."

Mampho's celeb friends and her peers in the acting industry took to her comment section to wish her a beautiful day. Check out some of their comments below:

Zola Nombona said:

"Happy birthday my love. I love you so much."

Thapelo Mokoena wrote:

"HAPPY BornDay Family. Many more years of Lovely things on this Earth. One Love."

Terry Pheto commented:

"Happy Birthday you magnificent dragon! Wishing you all the joy and love your heart can handle. Love you my friend."

Lala Tuku said:

"Such a blessing you are. Happy birthday friend. I love you."

Bridget Masinga added:

"Happy Birthday gorgeous Dragon Mama."

