It seems like there is more than what meets the eye with Ntsikelelo Mazwai and Unathi Nkayi, as the two have been at loggerheads for the longest time, and recently, the former Idols SA judge decided to clear the air and address this long-lived beef.

Recently, Unathi Nkayi decided to go on her Instagram page and address the claims that Mazwai made about her. Ntsiki has been on Nkayi's neck forever, and previously, she was angry that the media personality was still getting gigs even after her saga with Sizwe Dlomo.

In her Instagram post, Unathi wrote:

"Do better sis because you’re giving us middle kids a bad name. Your sisters are incredible, talented, powerful and beautiful women. South Africa let me give you context so that whenever that woman opens her mouth about me you know where it started.

Nkayi also mentioned that her existence has always annoyed the activist for 23 years:

"My being has annoyed her for 23 years as in uyancitheka arhawzelelwe ngumsintsila okwengathi uneworms up to a point that she now says I am NOT the BEST SELLING AUTHOR THAT I AM."

See the post below:

Netizens respond to Unathi Nkayi's side of the story

Shortly after the media personality addressed the beef between her and Ntsiki Mazwai, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

Yaya Mavundla wrote:

"She doesn’t even deserve the attention you are giving her. She still won’t get the invite."

kasie_gal said:

"Good for you @unathi.co Yho, this madness must run in her family cause nam I had an encounter with her younger sister."

khush_xaba responded:

"But there’s a message where Cuba specifically asked for Ntsiki to be there as she’s a poet. Her name was on the top three of people who were called but SA didn’t want her there."

lady_virgo1509 replied:

"No weapon formed against you will prosper, you've got this. Continue being yourself and doing you."

