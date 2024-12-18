Ntsiki Mazwai criticised Minister Gayton McKenzie for supporting Unathi Nkayi, calling her a liar over the false allegations she made against Sizwe Dhlomo

Fans on social media echoed Ntsiki's sentiments, agreeing that Unathi shouldn't be treated as a victim after attempting to ruin Sizwe's career

Many emphasised that Sizwe's career would have been destroyed without solid evidence to refute Unathi's claims, with some demanding accountability from her

Ntsiki Mazwai has added her two cents to the viral video of Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie showing Unathi Nkayi support. The controversial poet accused Minister McKenzie of supporting a "liar".

Ntsiki Mazwai did not sugarcoat her thoughts on Minister Gayton McKenzie rallying behind Unathi Nkayi. The Minister promised to help the media personality revive her career following her fallout with Sizwe Dhlomo, which saw her fired from Kaya FM.

Taking to her X page, Ntsiki slammed Gayton McKenzie for rallying behind a liar. She asked why the Minister turned a blind eye to the fact that Unathi lied and there was evidence of her lying about Sizwe. Part of the post read:

"No guys……we literally heard live audio and saw Unathi lying about another man. In a country that struggles with GBV and men using false allegations to protect themselves."

Fans agree with Ntsiki Mazwai's post

Surprisingly, social media users echoed the same sentiments with Ntsiki Mazwai. Many said Unathi should not be treated as the victim because Sizwe Dhlomo's career would have ended because of her lies.

Sizwe has been open about the matter and revealed that he has no regrets about getting Unathi fired.

@zmbulawa said:

"I was shocked that @GaytonMcK essentially endorsed someone whose part in all this was putting to try and have someone fired. It cannot be that Unathi gets a free pass for trying to destroy another person."

@Zwanemangetheh commented:

"They are trying to change the narrative of the story between Unathi and Sizwe. As if now She was the victim."

@Bruvva_Love added:

"The first time (and perhaps the only time) I’ve ever agreed with you mara ukhulumile la."

@NubianSen wrote:

"Sizwe would have lost his career as a man if he didn’t have solid proof. We must normalise talking the truth. She was wrong and never apologised."

