South African reality TV star and singer Liyema Pantsi will be joining Cici on her Love Tour to East London

The former Big Brother Mzansi star excitedly announced that she will be joining the tour on her social media page

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to Liyema Pantsi going on tour with Cici

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Singer Liyema Pantsi goes on tour with Cici. Image: @liyema.pantsi

Source: Instagram

South African reality TV star Liyema Pantsi keeps on winning and climbing the ladder to the top and recently she excitedly announced that she will be a part of Cici's Love Tour to East London.

The star shared several pictures of herself sharing a stage with the actress and singer on her social media page and announced that her fans expect to see her on tour with Cici.

See the post below:

Netizens can't wait to see Liyema

Shortly after she made the announcement, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions and others mentioned how they can't wait to see her on the Love Tour with Cici. Here's what they had to say:

@ChinasaOjieh said:

"So proud of you."

@iam_Chloe6069 wrote:

"We are ready for you my dear."

@IdgiusAlpha responded:

"Omg, Liema, you’re absolutely glowing on this Love Tour with Cici & friends—those star-studded outfits and epic stage vibes are straight fire for 2025! 💃🔥 Can’t wait to see East London light up with this energy—count me in for the ultimate slay fest. #LoveTour2025 #LiemaPantsi."

@LuduMoore replied:

"East London lilies are you ready."

Liyema Pantsi set to go on tour with Cici. Image: @liyema.pantsi

Source: Instagram

Liyema Pantsi stuns at honor event in Sandton

In January 2025, the reality TV star and songstress Liyema Pantsi was one of the guests at the launch of the HONORX9c event which took place in Sandton, Johannesburg.

The 23-year-old wore a short avo-green dress paired with matching sandals and minimal to no accessories. Liyema also debuted her red hair. aking to X, Liema Pantsi gushed over the phone's impeccable camera quality, "The HONORX9c is shockingly amazing. From camera quality to durability! Y’all need to get your hands on it."

Are Jareed and Liyema dating?

Meanwhile, in early March 2025 during the Sunday night's live broadcast of the Big Brother Mzansi Umlilo Edition eviction, alumni Liema Pantsi and Jareed made an appearance.

As someone who was awarded fame by the platform, Liema performed her latest hit song and set the stage on fire. An X video taken by an audience member shows Jareed grinning from ear to ear while Liema was performing.

One can tell how proud he is of her as he even took out his phone to record a video of her dancing on stage. A fan on X said she wishes they would form a real relationship, "I would ship Liema and Jareed shame! I hope they’re dating for real."

The two sparked dating rumours while in the house, but a third member joined the love triangle and further complicated things.

Yolands Mukondeleli and Liema stun on the runway

In a previous report from Briefly News, Former Big Brother Mzansi housemates Yolanda Mukondeleli and Liema Pantsi reunited after sharing the spotlight on the runway.

The stars were modelling at an Honor event in Johannesburg. Netizens gushed at the ladies who were dressed in a proudly South African Fashion lifestyle brand.

Source: Briefly News