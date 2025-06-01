Fan-favourite reality TV star and influencer Nonku Williams has left The Real Housewives of Durban

The businesswoman revealed surprised her fans on her Instagram account when she confirmed her exit

Fans of the reality TV show took to social media on Sunday, 1 June to respond to her departure from the show

Reality TV star Nonku Williams who previously celebrated her mother's 67th birthday has exited The Real Housewives of Durban.

The fan-favourite housewife who made headlines for her memoir revealed on Sunday, 1 June that she won't be attending the reunion of the show.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Mcdonald confirmed Williams' departure on his X account on Sunday, 1 June.

"Nonku Williams has officially left The Real Housewives of Durban and will not be returning for a new season," writes Mcdonald.

Why Williams is leaving

Celebrity blog Maphepha Ndaba shared Williams' reasons for her departure on its Instagram account on Sunday, 1 June.

The influencer and TV star revealed on her Instagram post that she's made the difficult decision not to return to the show and to distance herself from the reunion.

"It’s not an easy choice, but it’s one I must make. Watching myself on screen, I’m confronted with a reality that’s hard to accept," says Williams.

The housewife adds that the woman she sees isn’t someone she recognises or respects. She also admits that she's played a role in shaping the narrative, but she's also a product of the show’s dynamics.

Williams also thanks her fans for supporting her during her journey and adds that she's grateful.

Fans of the star respond to her departure

Makhumalo2u said:

"This is the end of RHOD, she’s the show."

AndileShezi wrote:

"I wish Londie can return with Annie beno (and) LaC because if kusele laba abakhona manje (if it's only these left) honestly the show will be boring. But I will miss Nonku she was the main character."

ThatoMad replied:

"I support her 100%, Nonku is a businesswoman, a mother to a teenage girl and I'm sure that is not the woman she wants her to see! I respect her for stepping back."

LeeloLawrence wrote:

"She must go introspect and deal with her abandonment issues. It’s absolutely insane how she expects so much of Jojo yet doesn’t pour even half of that back into Jojo’s cup. She lacks accountability and simply doesn’t know how to be a friend. Your best friend can actually have friends outside of you and it’s not that deep. Otherwise, good luck and stuff."

