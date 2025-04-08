Nonku Williams celebrates her mother's 67th birthday

Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Nonku Williams hosted a party for her mother when she turned a year older recently

Nonku shared pictures and videos from the celebration on her Instagram showing deep love for her mom

Her fans and industry colleagues flooded the comments with birthday wishes and compliments for both Nonku and her mother

Nonku Williams hosted a birthday party for her mother.

Source: Instagram

Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) star Nonku Williams was over the moon as her mother celebrated her 67th birthday over the weekend. The popular South African reality TV star is known for being her mother’s number one fan.

Nonku Williams celebrates mum's birthday

Taking to her official Instagram account, Nonku Williams shared pictures from her mother Queen’s birthday celebration at Brahman Hills. Nonku expressed joy regarding the celebrations, stating:

“What a Glorious day it was today as we celebrated our Mom Queen’s Birthday 🎉❤️”

The reality TV star thanked veryone who made her mother’s birthday celebrations special.

“Huge thank you to @brahmanhills for their amazing hospitality and opening their beautiful venue to us🥹 can’t wait to share more videos😍😍 Grateful for the love and support. Thanks to all who came out to celebrate with us😘” Nonku Williams added.

Fans wish Nonku Williams' mom happy birthday

Nonku Williams’ fans and industry colleagues filled the comments with celebratory messages.

Here are some of the reactions:

mrs.jojo.robinson said:

“So sad we missed it being in Cape Town, but we can’t wait to see you next week❤️❤️❤️”

pumy_array responded:

“Happiest Birthday to the Queen mama 🥳🥳🥳🥳Seeing her in that dress just warmed my heart ❤️”

ivvy_arii replied:

“Happiest birthday 🎂 🎉 🎊 to mommy Queen 👑 😍 blessings upon many blessings to her🙏🏾 your mom and your outfits were🔥🔥🔥😍😍🤌🏽”

laurenjohns6139 gushed:

“Happy birthday to your gorgeous mom. She needs to give us the secret to ageing gracefully 🎂😍”

mamzo116 replied:

“Beautiful. Happy birthday to the Queen 🤍🤍🤍🤍”

tankisomohlophe said:

"Oh, I love the song 🙌🏾 😭. Happy birthday Mom."

Nonku Williams hands over new house

Nonku Williams doesn't only show love to her family. The reality TV star is also known for her philanthropic work.

In August 2024, the Real Housewives of Durban (RHOD) cast member gifted a South African family a new home and shared the news on social media.

The reality TV star shared a video of her handing over the keys to the double-storey house and an ecstatic family receiving the donation.

The clip continued with the RHOD personality ushering them in for a brief tour. Williams enters a room and opens the door to the toilet and shower.

In another part of the clip, she goes up the stairs, reaching the top flight and opening a door to the bedroom.

Nonku Williams pens heartfelt letter

Nonku Williams is all about showing love to her family. Briefly News reported that the reality TV star gushed over her daughter Nothile on Instagram in February.

Nonku Williams gushed over her baby girl saying how proud she is of her, adding that she is blessed to have her in her life.

