The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams' mother is set to release a new book called Worst Thing

The exciting news was shared by the reality TV personality on her official Instagram page, where she posted a sneak peek of her mother's book

Reacting to the sweet post, Mzansi said they are ready to show support for the old lady by purchasing the copy

The Real Housewives of Durban star Nonku Williams' mom, Queen, is doing bigger things in 2023. The hardworking mother has written a book about the adversities she faced in her life.

‘RHOD’ star Nonku Williams's mom, Queen, will launch her book 'Worst Thing' on January 26. Image: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

According to ZAlebs, the book is called Worst Thing and the launch will take place on Thursday, January 26.

Taking to Instagram, Nonku celebrated her mom's huge accomplishment, saying she hopes whoever gets their hands on a copy will have their lives changed forever.

"So proud of my “Mom, Queen” on trusting God with her life story to write, publish her book “Is this the worst thing that can happen to you?” Book launch happening on Thursday 26th…for only R150 get your copy and your life will never be the same. STAY TUNED TO FIND OUT WHERE IT WILL BE ACCESSIBLE "

'RHOD' star's fans congratulate her mother on new book

Nonku's followers showed their love for the soon-to-be-released book by saying they are ready to purchase copies.

@mrs.jojo.robinson said:

"Love you queeennn, you go honey."

@boabtab shared:

"Please share how we can place an order sisi."

@thulilekamabizelaphungula posted:

"It's a must read."

@goodness_yende replied:

"I am hooked."

@peachbills commented:

"God will bless you, Nonku, for loving your mom soo much, others will hate you, but God will be on your side."

@leratomatshailwe00 wrote:

"Thank you Queenie. Definitely ready to buy the book."

@babongilemsomi reacted:

"Hawema, Nonku, I'm so proud of her."

@sebokilla also said:

"I love your mom."

@ndlovukazi_nzima also shared:

"I will definitely buy this. Congratulations to the beautiful Queen."

@nomonde.mhlongo_dominion added:

"Well done queen mother."

Source: Briefly News