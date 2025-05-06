Nonku Williams has officially released her long-awaited memoir, Unapologetically Me

The Real Housewives of Durban star was excited to share the news with eager fans, who can't wait to grab their copy

Social media raved over Nonku's release and congratulated her on her exciting journey as an author

Nonku Williams finally announced the release of her memoir, 'Unapologetically Me.' Images: nonku_williams



The wait is finally over as fans can now grab a copy of Nonku Williams' new book, Unapologetically Me.

What is Nonku Williams' book about?

Nonku Williams has finally let go and released her highly anticipated memoir, Unapologetically Me.

The book, first announced in 2024, is a window into the reality TV star's life, her real life, raw and unfiltered. Previously speaking about the book, Nonku said Unapologetically Me was more than the glitz and glam of her celebrity life:

"Unapologetically Me is my raw and inspiring story of my life as a woman the world thought they knew. Beyond the headlines and the drama lies a story of survival, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of self-discovery."

Having made a return to The Real Housewives of Durban alongside Sorisha Naidoo and bestie, Jojo Robinson, fans have been served with different versions of Nonku through the years, and her latest might just be the best one yet - one she's not scared to embrace.

Nonku Williams celebrated the release of her new book. Image: nonku_williams



She shared a video unboxing copies of her new book, and even read a short piece from the first chapter, speaking on the Nonku who was synonymous with scandals and made all the messy headlines:

"I've been labelled words I care not to reiterate. I've been in headlines for incorrect facts, and I've been the target for dramatic scenarios curated by others simply for the number of views they can get."

For just R230, you can get a copy of Nonku's version of events and the real story about her life.

Here's what Mzansi said about Nonku Williams' announcement

Fand and followers congratulated Nonku and celebrated the release of her book, with many eager to get their hands on a copy:

estee_properties said:

"I will love to read that book, I'm your biggest fan in Nigeria."

theeofficial_khanyi wrote:

"Well done!"

childrenofalovingheavenlyfathe was excited:

"Yaaaaay! I’ve been waiting. Can’t wait to get my copy."

nosiphomazibs showed love to Nonku:

"So proud of you, Nonku."

Fans can't wait to finally get their hands on Nonku Williams’ memoir, 'Unapologetically Me.' Image: nonku_williams



stacey_ladyk posted:

"I'm definitely buying your book."

salu_ngwenya praised Nonku:

"You are a very strong woman, love you, mummy. Well done!"

lesiba_mphephu_sa added:

"I'm definitely getting one for myself. I'm so proud of you, Nonks."

zandile9602 responded:

"I love you so much, Nonku, when will your launch be, and where?"

