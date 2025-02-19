The cast of The Real Housewives of Durban: Meet the stars of Season 5

Sorisha Naidoo, Nonku Williams, and JoJo Robinson are among the cast of the Real Housewives of Durban set to return for the fifth season. RHOD season 4 ended with heated arguments and unresolved conflicts, while the reunion saw Sorisha leaving in tears.

The cast from RHODurban season 4. Photo: @showmaxonline (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

Key takeaways

RHODurban stars Sorisha Naidoo and Nonku Williams mended their relationship after the explosive finale of season four.

stars and mended their relationship after the explosive finale of season four. Zama Ngcobo and Ameigh Thompson’s feud escalated offscreen into a legal battle.

and feud escalated offscreen into a legal battle. Housewife Slindile ‘Slee’ Ndlovu reportedly moved to Johannesburg to be with her fiancé.

The cast of the Real Housewives of Durban season 5

Entertainment commentator Mlu Mbokazi shared in October 2024 that The Housewives had started filming with a few familiar faces returning. The new ladies on Real Housewives of Durban will be introduced when Showmax officially announces the 5th season.

Sorisha Naidoo

Sorisha Naidoo on Christmas Day 2024 (L). Photo: @sorishanaidoo (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Sorisha Naidoo joined RHOD in the first season. In an interview she did in May 2024 after the season 4 reunion, Sorisha shared that her return to the show’s fifth season was conditional.

If there is a major shakeup, and the show is more aspirational, and we see each other as women and not anything else, I would be back.

Sorisha left the S4 reunion in tears after feeling disheartened by the lack of apologies from her co-stars. In the final episode of RHOD season 4, fellow housewives commented about Sorisha Naidoo’s marriage to businessman Vivian Reddy.

Naidoo is a former actress known for appearing in Home Affairs (2005) as Shanti Maharaj and The Man in the Mirror as Narisha. She launched a skincare company called SSBO and the Umhlanga Laser & Aesthetic Clinic in Durban.

Nonku Williams

Nonku Williams at the launch of the Eucerin Epicelline Serum in February 2025. Photo: @nonku_williams

Source: Instagram

Sorisha and Nonku Williams mended their relationship. On January 17, 2025, they posted a joint video on Instagram which showed them having a light moment.

Williams is an original RHOD cast member. She has made an impression on the show as someone who always speaks her mind.

In 2024, Nonku appeared on 'The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa'. The Showmax reality series reunited eight popular cast members from the SA Housewives franchise on a luxury trip to Jamaica.

Williams is a businesswoman known for her Ashes to Beauty Winery and a construction and logistics company. She is a mother of three.

JoJo Robinson

JoJo Robinson during the premiere of Real Housewives of Lagos at Summer Place on April 07, 2022, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

JoJo joined the Real Housewives of Durban in the second season. In April 2023, she said she was going to quit the reality series due to ‘toxic behaviour’ but she later changed her mind. She shared the reason for her return in an Instagram post.

Everyone keeps asking why I did it again – I'm a woman, I changed my mind – Also because my house is really fancy now, and I wanted to show (it) off...My story wasn't going to end with that toxic show from last year. The story needed to go on. I also healed all the wounds from last year.

The heavily-tatted housewife is a wildlife photographer and artist. JoJo Robinson is married to Durban business mogul and former kickboxing champion, Calven Robinson.

Nqobile ‘Angel’ Ndlela

Angel during the Consumer Excellence Awards South Africa in September 2024 (L).Photo: @angel_ndlela (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Nqobile Ndlela was introduced on RHODurban in the fourth season. She has a close relationship with fellow housewife JoJo Robinson, who posted an Instagram picture of them hanging out in January 2025 with the caption,

Birds of a feather. We should stick together.

Angel is a singer-songwriter known for her hit single Uzongkhumbula. She is also an award-winning entrepreneur with business interests in fashion design, manufacturing, taxi, and construction. Angel holds a degree in Industrial Organizational Psychology.

Who quit Real Housewives of Durban?

A few housewives have allegedly said goodbye to the reality series. Some, like Ameigh, had a tough time fitting into the group, but others had other engagements.

Zamaswazi Ngcobo

Zama Ngcobo during the Miss South Africa finale at SunBet Arena at Time Square on August 13, 2022, in Pretoria, South Africa. Photo: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Zama was introduced to RHODurban during the 4th season. She found herself in a legal battle with fellow housewife Ameigh after a heated season four finale.

Ameigh was upset after Zama alleged that she faked a hijacking incident in June 2022. She sent Zama two letters of demand through her lawyers, asking her to issue a public apology and remove all social media posts she made about her.

Zama is a veteran media personality and actress known for playing Tabitha on Generations. In a January 2024 interview with the Sowetan SMag, she explained why she chose to do reality TV.

Saying ‘Yes’ to reality TV was an easy decision for me to make...I took it upon myself to see this as the time for me to diversify who I am and my evolution as a brand.

Ameigh Sibahle Thompson

Ameigh Thompson at the showcasing of Amor Couture's new collection in November 2024. Photo: @ameigh_thompson

Source: Instagram

Ameigh joined RHODurban in the fourth season. She is said to have quit the Housewives franchise following her feud with Zama.

Thompson works in the pharma industry and founded the Fundiswe Foundation. She has two kids from her marriage to Ivan Marvis.

Maria Isabella Valaskatzis

Maria Valaskatzis during the premiere of 'Wicked Movie' at Nu Metro in November 2024. Photo: @mariavkatz

Source: Instagram

Maria Valaskatzis made her debut on the Real Housewives of Durban’s third season. Her highlights on the show included heated arguments with fellow housewives and talks about her plastic surgery.

Valaskatzis is a TV presenter, producer, and writer. She co-owns two media companies, MV Consulting and VKATZPK Media. The reality TV star is married to Emmanuil Valaskatzis, an orthopaedic surgeon, and they have one child, Alexandros.

Slindile ‘Slee’ Wendy Ndlovu

Reality TV star Slindile Ndlovu. Photo: @slee_thebosslady (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Slindile Ndlovu debuted on the Real Housewives of Durban in the third season and quickly became a fan favourite. She opened up about her life, including her past relationship with AmaZulu FC boss Sandile Zungu, who she said left her after six years of dating.

Slee is engaged to her new partner, a Johannesburg-based doctor and businessman. She reportedly moved into his house and was looking for work in Johannesburg. The reality TV star has two daughters, Enhle and Bayanda.

The cast from the RHODurban season four. Photo: @showmaxonline (modified by author)

Source: Twitter

The new and returning cast of the Real Housewives of Durban is expected to bring more drama to the upcoming season. The Showmax series will have a few surprises with a blend of glitz, glamour, and unfiltered reality.

READ ALSO: All Creatures Great and Small season 5: Release date, Tristan's return, trailer, cast, season 6

Briefly.co.za published details about the upcoming season of All Creatures Great and Small. The veterinary drama is based on James Harriet’s iconic collection of stories that follows the Skeldale family who live in 1930s Northern England.

The fifth season of All Creatures Great and Small was released on PBS on January 12, 2025. The show was also renewed for a sixth season. Find out everything you need to know about the show.

Source: Briefly News