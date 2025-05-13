The wait is almost over as Netflix South Africa and Ferguson Films dropped the trailer of their thrilling series, Kings of Joburg

The entertainment commentator Phil Mphela posted the trailer for the upcoming new season of the series

The Netflix PR team exclusively shared with Briefly News what viewers can expect from season three of Kings of Joburg

Netflix dropped the trailer for the 'Kings of Joburg' season 3. Image: Supplied.

Halala! The wait is almost over as Netflix and Ferguson Films have excitedly dropped the thrilling trailer of Kings of Joburg's upcoming season three on all social media platforms.

Recently, the entertainment commentator Phil Mphela posted the trailer on his Twitter (X) page and captioned it:

"TRAILER: Kings Of Joburg Season 3. Kings of Joburg returns for a new season with Connie Ferguson and Zolisa Xaluva reprise their roles as Veronica and Mo Masire, who must make uneasy alliances to protect their kingdom. Also starring ... Clint Brink, Enyinna Nwigwe, Maurice Paige, Keenan Arrison, Abdul Khoza, Thembi Seete, Llewelyn Cordier, Cindy Mahlangu and Altovise Lawrence. Premieres on 13 June 2025 on Netflix."

Watch the trailer below:

The third season of this thrilling series will premiere on Netflix on Friday, 13 June 2025. The Netflix PR team exclusively shared with Briefly News journalist Mbali Tebele what netizens can expect from the new season.

They said:

"A new contender has entered the ring and is coming to bring the Masire empire to its knees. The rival gang, headed by Gavin Salat, played by actor Clint Brink, has declared war on the Masires to establish dominance in Johannesburg. To defend their turf, the Masires make a deal with their former enemy turned ally, Aliko Bajo, played by Enyinna Nwigwe. Greed and betrayal are the order of the day as intentions remain unclear among all parties involved."

Netizens can't wait for Kings of Joburg season 3

Shortly after the trailer of the show was shared on social media, which quickly went viral, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to it, and others applauded the show's production.

Here are some of the comments below:

@nanga_tp said:

"The mermaid is my fave addition on this show, glad she’s getting more screen time."

@InkosiYendawo_ commented:

"A must-watch. So far, all the returning shows are fire."

@dube_lindi responded:

"That shot at 38s looks like pure cinema. Need to see it properly."

@Xolani_khabazel replied:

"I think they are milking it dry now. Sometimes you need to know when to stop."

@Sharyberry_M wrote:

"I love it..I'll catch up and watch it. The production is on point."

@PeacefulZulu mentioned:

"Yoh, is this a South African production? I'm so impressed, looks like an international blockbuster."

Actor Clint Brink joins the cast of 'Kings of Joburg.' Image: Supplied.

