South African actress Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo once again bagged another hosting gig on SABC 2

Thembisa returned as the co-host of Mzansi's number-one cooking show, Colour Your Plate with Koo, season four.

KOO Marketing Manager Neo Dikamotse shared with Briefly News how excited they are as they kick off a new season of the cooking show

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Actress Thembisa Nxumalo bagged another gig. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

South African Safta-award-winner Thembisa Mdoda-Nxumalo recently bagged another gig after she posted a video of her after she shredded some weight.

Recently, the star returned as the co-host of Colour Your Plate With Koo season four, which premiered on Tuesday, 11 February 2025, on SABC 2 alongside Mmule Setati and Sipho Mkhwanazi.

KOO Marketing Manager Neo Dikamotse shared with Briefly News how excited they are as they kick off a new season of the cooking show.

She said:

"As we kick off the 4th season, we're excited to further embed our mission to inspire creativity in the kitchen while staying true to the flavours that have made KOO a household name."

Judge Alphi Mkhwanazi talks about being Mr spice for Koo

Sharing with Briefly News judge and TikTokker Alphi Mkhwanazi buzzed with excitement as he was made Mr Spice representing Koo.

He said:

"I’m honoured to be the face of such a deliciously fiery part of our culture. KOO Chakalaka is all about bringing heat, flavour, and a bit of fun to every meal, and I can’t wait to share some exciting, spice-filled moments with all of you this season."

One of the contestants, Andile Mkhonza also shared his excitement with Briefly News after making it to the top six of the show.

He said:

"I’m so excited to be part of the top 6, round one was challenging, and fun at the same time. I proved to myself that trusting your instincts and following through, does pay up. I don’t know what’s on the other side, but I’m ready."

Actress Thembisa Nxumalo bagged a hosting gig. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Anele Mdoda defends SARB Governor Lesetja Kganyago’s daughter from trolls

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that radio personality Anele Mdoda has made headlines once again for defending a child who has many privileges and comes from a rich family and is blamed for others who are struggling.

The 947 radio host has made trends again after she decided to clear the air about getting married. Mdoda recently defended Lesetja Kganyago's daughter Mmabodiba from trolls on social media regarding her IEB Matric achievements.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News