MaWhoo is once again the topic of discussion; this time, fans are talking about her gorgeous legs

The Amapiano singer showed off her stunning figure and had social media gents ready to risk it all

This comes after she was rumoured to be seeing another top celebrity, and Mzansi had plenty to say about the allegations

Singer MaWhoo broke the internet with her sultry video. Images: mawhoo_.

Source: Instagram

South African vocalist MaWhoo had fans seeing stars after she shared a video showing off her incredible hourglass figure.

The Gucci hitmaker wore a gorgeous red cocktail dress during a trip to Botswana on 30 September 2025, and was captured walking down a hotel corridor, flaunting her gorgeous legs.

She used her song with Zee Nxumalo, Amandla, as the background song, and playfully shook the tassels on her dress with a little impromptu dance.

Mawhoo flaunted her legs and stunning hourglass figure. Image: mawhoo_.

Source: Instagram

This comes after she shared pictures from her recent vacation, and like her bathing suit snaps, social media users were feeling the heat with MaWhoo's latest video, which received nearly 85,000 likes.

Online users flooded the comments section, raving over the singer's incredible figure, while others voiced their criticism of her alleged controversial past.

Watch MaWhoo's video below:

Social media reacts to MaWhoo's video

Fans and followers are feeling the heat, and many were ready to risk it all for MaWhoo. Read some of their comments below:

kagisopontse said:

"This country belongs to her. We must leave and let her have everything. From Cape Town to Limpopo."

Candle_Kerese declared:

"I'd risk it all!!!"

mtakababa007 wrote:

"That is my dream girl."

slizzy_biiey revealed:

"I had a dream about you. I'm now wondering what God is trying to show me."

mzwakali__ recalled:

"Man, I remember watching you perform at Oskido’s Big Day Out last year. I don’t even remember what songs you sang because I was just in awe of your beauty, yoh! Yes, homo!"

amukelanimlati responded:

"You are banging, just like your song. Love you, girl!"

Fans raved over Mawhoo's stunning figure. Image: mawhoo_.

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others raised MaWhoo's alleged controversial past, claiming they would never give her the time of day.

Before her break into the music scene, MaWhoo allegedly made a living through being an adult content creator.

Recently, Briefly News covered the details alleging her rumoured romance with DJ Maphorisa, allegations she later clarified on social media.

FighterMalesela said:

"Since I saw that clip, her value has declined."

ThabisoMat99590 claimed:

"Ever since those allegations, something looks different about her."

Jobenation_biz said:

"Phori was there."

topstuff_10 threw shade at MaWhoo:

"It's as though you're some sort of plaything. Yes, you're beautiful and you're lovable, but you're nothing without money and school. It's just that you're lovable, what can we say?"

MaWhoo gets likened to American singer

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a viral bikini picture of MaWhoo.

She was likened to an American singer and actress, so much so that American social media users jokingly called out the actress's ex-boyfriend for fumbling after seeing "her" in a bathing suit.

Source: Briefly News