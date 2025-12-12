Moozlie Reflects on Her Time at Ricky Rick's Cotton Fest: "Where Do I Even Begin?"
- South African TV personality Nomuzi "Moozlie" Mabena reflected on her time at Cotton Fest
- The star took to social media sharing her previous key moments with the late rapper Ricky Rick at the festival
- Fans showed their support to Moozlie, telling her she was a star of the now cancelled festival
Cotton Fest has come to an end following an internal dispute among shareholders, as per a statement released early December.
The festival was conceptualised by the late rapper Riky Rick, and it catered to hip-hop music lovers and those who live and breathe the culture.
Colloquially called "Cotton Eaters", to emphasise a really intentional and good sense of fashion, the festival's enthusiasts were left disappointed following an announcement that the show would be canned.
South African TV personality Moozlie was one of the disappointed folks, having been the festival's headliner and familiar face.
Moozlie, who recently celebrated 13 years in showbiz, posted a lengthy message on Instagram, reflecting on her memories and the impact that the cancellation has had on her.
On Instagram, she wrote partly,
"Where do I even begin?🥹 I could go on and on. You were not just a festival, you felt like home."
Check out her post below:
Fans support Moozlie
Fans were reflective, too, in the comments section. One user, @ryguyrsa commented:
"You were the original spice, the secret recipe, the Coca Cola of Cotton Fest! No one did it better! We are going to miss you and your 31 different outfits, Mooz! I love you."
@badlikemichaeljackson wrote:
"Oh, we’re going to miss seeing you up on that stage 🥺."
@thanusha274 agreed with the Instagram message, writing:
"So beautifully, beautifully put, Mooz 🥹🫶🏽💛♾️."
@leezy_lindokuhle said:
"Our head girl 😢."
@infinite67 expressed sadness with the comment:
"It's so sad to see it’s the end of an era."
@phuphogumede_k, who is a fashionista himself, stated:
"No one does it like you😍."
@thabsie_sa praised Moozlie, saying:
"You made history and made us proud 🥹✨🙏🏽."
Bianca Naidoo reflects on Cotton Fest
The organisation released a statement on its official Instagram page detailing the latest business decisions.
It announced that the festival had reached the end of the road since its inception in 2019.
Apparently, an internal conflict among shareholders led to the dissolution of the festival. Many enthusiasts were faced with accepting the closure.
Ricky Rick's widow, Bianca Naidoo, who had become the festival's majority shareholder, reflected,
“Cotton Fest has always been rooted in creativity, community and cultural celebration focused on creating a platform for the youth to shine.”
Nota Baloyi gives his say
Not one to keep quiet in moments such as this, music executive Nota Baloyi made bold allegations about the ownership of Cotton Fest.
Baloyi disputed that Ricky Rick was ever the owner of the festival, saying that the late rapper was solely used as the face of the show.
Moozlie talks about healing after a breakup
