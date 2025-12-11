South African gospel musician, Lusanda Beja, recently got engaged and shared the news with fans online

In a viral Instagram video, the star can be seen visibly happy in the company of family and friends

Fans celebrated the singer's engagement, sharing congratulatory messages under the post

Gospel star Lusanda Beja recently got engaged. Image: Lusanda Beja

Source: Instagram

South African gospel singer star Lusanda Beja is off the market!

The Udumo singer announced the news in an Instagram carousel, showing what looked like lobola negotiations.

The post, pictures and videos, shows the stunning occasion and the cuisine of the day.

An open Christian, Beja's caption gave credit to God. He captioned the post: "#AnewChapter ✍🏾 written by God."

See part one of the lobola celebrations below:

Inside part one of the post

In the video, Beja is seen walking with a group of men in suits, walking on a steep road in what appears to be a rural area.

Moments later, the group arrives at a house where they join another group of older men, presumably the uncles involved in the negotiations.

Under this video, fans left congratulatory messages for the singer. One user, @preshmatshaya, commended the musician, writing:

"Indoda yenza nje ke [This is how a man acts]. Congratulations 🥳 👏."

@nomfundo_ndam wrote:

"How sweet! I'm so happy for you 😍. Blessed woman. Uzothandwa lomntu. Uyibona [She's going to be loved. You can just see it] in the way you love your mother."

@Sechelemo commented:

"This is too beautiful, guys🙌❤️."

@nos_mrl said:

"Hayini oomalume bati sispec akaziqatanga unyana🤭. Oh, bhuti siyakuvuyela man, imincili."

Part two steals hearts two

Part two of the series of video is also as glamourous as the first.

This video opens with a different group of me, wearing matching hats. The highlight of the video is where a stack of money is placed by Beja's family member on the table and his bride's family proceeds to count it.

Beja captioned it: "LUSANDA, usapho … #AnewChapter"

See it below:

Fans share their thoughts

@Miss_linch wrote:

"Oh Lu, I am so emotional. Ulungile uThixo. Anizungeze uYehovah emva nangaphambili, ahambe nani in every step of this journey. I’m proud of this decision you’ve made."

Another user, @nkosiblue, posted:

"Awu nkosyam😍 sijabula kanye nani. May our good God carry you both in this new chapter."

@Inno_sadiki commented:

"Khethile khethile. You got the best my friend. Congratulations and may God continue to bless you."

@thokozile_mabs shared:

"Love is so beautiful 😍💖. I'm so happy for you my brother, Lu. This is 👌🏾."

Other celebrity engagements rock Mzansi

In a similar news story, South African influencer, Nadia Japhtha, also let her fans in on her beautiful engagement, which posted on Instagram.

Oscar MBO's girlfriend, Lerato Phasha, also revealed that she got engaged. In a similar fashion, she shared the news on Instagram.

Part three steals the show

There's just something about saving the best for last, and in this video series, Lusanda shared part three of his celebration video and it is the best of the series.

The post speaks for itself.

See it below:

Lusanda Beja shared videos of his engagement online. Image: Lusanda Beja

Source: Instagram

Divorce in celeb-ville sparks sadness

In news evoking opposite emotions to the engagements discussed so far, Briefly News reported that Siya Kolisi's ex-wife, Rachel, recently broke her silence on their divorce.

Source: Briefly News