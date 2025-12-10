On Wednesday, 10 December 2025, Rachel Kolisi shared a teaser for her new project, which she had teased for weeks

Rachel Kolisi became teary-eyed as she opened up about her divorce from Springbok Siya Kolisi in the teaser trailer of her documentary titled Falling Forward.

Over the weeks, Rachel has been teasing her new project, Falling Forward, and now she has released more details. Apart from being a movement, Falling Forward is the title of her documentary, which will be screened throughout March, beginning on 4 March 2026.

Falling Forward will travel across South Africa as part of a national roadshow, bringing this experience to Makhanda, Gqeberha (PE), Johannesburg, Durban and Cape Town.

Rachel Kolisi discusses her divorce in documentary teaser

On Wednesday, 10 December 2025, Rachel Kolisi shared a teaser trailer on her Instagram page. The post was captioned:

“Today, we launch Falling Forward, a story of honesty, resilience, and the beauty of becoming. I have poured my heart into this journey, in the hopes that women everywhere can feel seen, heard, and connected. A movement begins today.”

The trailer features footage from the difficult month when Rachel and Siya Kolisi caught South Africans off guard by announcing their divorce.

In the video, Rachel admits that telling her story publicly was daunting, especially because people had always viewed her as someone who had everything under control. She explains that people often assumed she was effortlessly juggling marriage, motherhood, business and public life, but in the trailer, she admitted she was barely managing.

“This is going to be hard. I've been in front of hundreds, sometimes thousands of people and a lot of the topics would be around living a balanced life and how do you do it all? How are you, this amazing wife, this amazing mom, this social woman, you working out, you have this amazing business, career and foundation, and how do you just manage it all? The truth is, I didn’t. Like I didn’t manage it, and a part of me feels like I failed,” she said.

Rachel goes on to share that, during that period, she felt completely broken. She says she searched for meaning in everything that was happening and leaned heavily on her faith, trusting that her pain had a purpose. At the time, she questioned what her healing journey would look like.

“And a part of me now feels like I failed. And what that's led me to is a point that I'm broken. I just feel broken, and I think a lot of people are kind of wondering how I'm navigating it and what healing looks like. What is that going to require of me? There is a part of me that believes that sometimes God allows really tough things to happen because He's gonna use it for his good and for His glory, and He's gonna use testimonies to be shared and to bring others a lot of healing, a lot of places that they can relate to, maybe purpose even? There’s moments that are hopeful and beautiful, even in the pain. And it's all part of the process,” Rachel Kolisi says as she wipes away tears.

Watch the Falling Forward documentary trailer by clicking here.

Rachel Kolisi reflected on her divorce in the 'Falling Forward' documentary trailer. Image: rachelkolisi

