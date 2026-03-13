Helen Zille defended her visit to the Yeoville reservoir in Johannesburg, which sparked criticism from the City of Johannesburg

Member of the Mayoral Committee, Jack Sekwaila, threatened legal action against the Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council Chairperson

South Africans took to social media to weigh in on the city's threats and question why there was no security at the reservoir

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Helen Zille defended her visit to the Yeoville reservoir amid the threats of legal action. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He spent 10 years working for the Northern Natal Courier before transitioning to online journalism.

GAUTENG – Helen Zille has defended her actions after the City of Johannesburg threatened legal action against her following her visit to the Yeoville reservoir.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Council Chairperson shared a video on social media of her visiting the reservoir in Johannesburg, pointing out the leaks and dilapidated infrastructure.

The City of Johannesburg’s infrastructure department condemned the visit, accusing her of using critical infrastructure for political campaigning. Zille is the DA’s mayoral candidate for Johannesburg. She has focused on the city's water crisis since being named the mayoral candidate, even joining protests.

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What did the City of Johannesburg say?

Responding to the video, the city’s Environment and Infrastructure Service Department threatened legal action against the DA member.

Member of the Mayoral Committee, Jack Sekwaila, said that the city’s reservoirs were governed by strict protocol and controlled access measures. He added that Zille entered the facility unlawfully.

Member of the Mayoral Committee, Jack Sekwaila, threatened legal action against Helen Zille after she visited the reservoir. Image: JOZI FM NEWS

Source: Facebook

How did Zille respond?

Zille dismissed the criticism against her, saying there were no signs prohibiting entry and that the site appeared to be poorly secured. The DA’s Federal Council Chairperson also said that she was prepared to defend herself if legal action was taken against her.

"I would welcome it. There is no sign that says no entry or no access or anything like that. None at all. The fence is flattened. So, I would think if it were a secure facility, there would be some kind of fence up.

“But the fence was broken; there was a huge gap in the fence. And the stairs that lead to the actual reservoir that is covered at the top, the gate was not even locked, you could just swing it open," she said.

South Africans react to the video

Social media users weighed in on Zille’s visit to the reservoir and the city’s threats of legal action, sharing mixed reactions to it. Many questioned why the city was criticising Zille when there was no security at the reservoir.

@XolaniMamkeli asked:

“From whom was she supposed to get permission?”

@4capetour questioned:

“What has the city got to hide?”

@tshepe1985 stated:

“They don't allow permission, but they still don't have security at the reservoir.”

@Nics86137044 stated:

“Why is it not secure should be the question.”

@_thabang_m said:

“We hate her, but she had every right to go see what’s going on.”

@LeadDriverSA stated:

“The City of Joburg should be a lot more worried about the water crisis.”

@BlueNip added:

“The funniest thing you will hear all day. When she got there, there was no security; it was totally vandalised, and residents were just helping themselves to free water. But the City is outraged at Helen.”

@1buzzlightyear asked:

“Where was the security?”

Mashaba says Helen Zille is a walkover

Briefly News reported that Mashaba weighed in on facing Helen Zille in the race to be the Executive Mayor of the City of Johannesburg.

The ActionSA leader said that the Democratic Alliance's candidate was no threat, and it would be a walkover competing against her.

Social media users reacted to Mashaba's comments about Zille, sharing mixed opinions about who would win the mayoral chain.

Source: Briefly News