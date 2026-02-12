The Democratic Alliance's Helen Zille joined the ongoing protests in Johannesburg, blaming corruption for the ongoing water crisis

Zille alleged that maintenance contract failures lead to infrastructural breakdowns

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo called on political parties to stop politicising service delivery challenges

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Justin Williams, a journalist at Briefly News since 2024, covers South Africa’s current affairs. Before joining Briefly News, he served as a writer and chief editor at Right for Education Africa’s South African chapter.

Helen Zille said the current water crisis is manmade because it is due to corruption. Image: joy_zelda/X

Source: Twitter

GAUTENG, JOHANNESBURG - The DA's Johannesburg mayoral candidate, Helen Zille, joined residents protesting on Xavier Bridge south of Johannesburg, accusing corruption of driving the city's water crisis.

Ongoing shortages are manmade

Zille pledged solidarity with residents demanding running water in their taps. She sang with protesters and said the ongoing shortages are manmade due to corruption. She argued that water infrastructure failures stem from corruption in maintenance contracts. Zille said authorities award tenders to individuals who lack the skills to do the work or perform it poorly. She alleged that this forms part of a broader sabotage strategy. The mayoral candidate claimed that recurring breakdowns create opportunities to channel more money into repairs.

She also targeted the use of water tankers, describing them as a racket. She said many people profit from tanker contracts and added that she strongly suspects some breakdowns are deliberate to enrich what she termed a water tanker mafia. The Water Ministry pushed back against the criticism. During a media briefing on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation David Mahlobo called on political parties to stop politicising service delivery challenges. Mahlobo urged stakeholders to focus on finding solutions to the water crisis instead of trading accusations.

Johannesburg residents protested over the ongoing water crisis. Image: BenvAZA/X

Source: Twitter

More stories about the Joburg water crisis

Briefly News reported that Johannesburg is grappling with yet another water crisis, as residents in Midrand have reportedly gone without water for over a week. The situation has intensified frustrations across the city, with households and businesses struggling to cope with the extended shortage. The Democratic Alliance Johannesburg Mayor-elect Helen Zille sounded off on the growing crisis that has left residents frustrated.

Dada Morero has addressed the ongoing water crisis in Johannesburg, blaming the rapid growth of the city for the issues. Large parts of the city are experiencing constant water outages, with residents complaining that the problems are more frequent and last longer. While Morero, the Johannesburg Executive Mayor, has stated that the city was working on dealing with the crisis, he also explained the reason for it.

Hundreds of angry, frustrated and thirsty residents from Johannesburg’s Melville, Parktown West and Emmarentia suburbs took to the streets on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, to protest against a prolonged water outage. Residents are angry over the crisis that has brought daily life to a standstill. Carrying placards and chanting slogans, communities blockaded key intersections while passing motorists hooted in support of their demands for immediate intervention and honest communication from authorities. Demonstrators gathered at the busy corner of Main Road and 4th Avenue in Melville.

Source: Briefly News