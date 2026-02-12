Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Robert Marawa weighed in on Gauteng’s deepening water crisis with sharp social media remarks that sparked widespread debate

The government admitted R400 billion is needed to fix collapsing water infrastructure, with no funding currently available

The broadcaster urged South Africans to take bold steps and express their frustration over poor service delivery

As the water crisis continues to cripple Johannesburg and several municipalities across Gauteng, frustration is mounting. Residents have endured weeks of dry taps, inconsistent supply and little clarity on when a lasting solution will be implemented.

Many South Africans have criticised what they describe as the government’s reactive approach to a problem that has persisted for weeks without decisive intervention.

Robert Marawa reacted strongly to the water crisis affecting Gauteng. Image:@robertmarawa

Source: Instagram

Veteran sports broadcaster Robert Marawa has now added his voice to the growing public outcry. The outspoken media personality took to social media this week, posting two pointed tweets that appeared to criticise recent remarks made by senior government officials.

Protests have erupted in areas including Melville, Johannesburg, as residents demand urgent action. During a press conference on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi angered many citizens after stating that he had considered bathing in hotels when he personally faced water shortages.

At the same briefing, Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina revealed that approximately R400 billion is required to repair and upgrade ageing water infrastructure at the local government level. She admitted that the funding is currently unavailable.

Robert Marawa reacts to R400 billion water infrastructure shortfall

In response to the minister’s comments, Marawa posted on Wednesday, 11 February 2026:

@robertmarawa

"When nonsense talk becomes a norm.......🚮."

While he did not mention the minister by name, many interpreted the tweet as a direct reaction to the government’s explanation regarding the funding gap.

His post quickly gained traction, with South Africans sharply divided in the comments section.

@LefikaMadubula wrote:

"How is this nonsensical when it's the truth. The apartheid infrastructure has run its course. Think of all the underground pipes that need to be replaced in Gauteng alone. It's massive work."

@Zweli_1985 commented:

"Firstly, the rand-issuing state can never magically run out of rands they have sole monopoly over. Secondly, they might need R4 billion or maybe R14 billion, hell, let's say R40 billion for good measure, but they would never need more money than it takes to build a nuclear plant."

Others were more critical of leadership.

@bongz4sure posted:

"The results we get when we prioritise criminals to lead just because we fear a different skin colour and ethical leaders."

@BongaSX added:

"If we call this mediocrity, we should wonder about the capacity of our administrative staff in that department. The ministers are fed information by the DGs and their executives."

@Yanga_Co wrote:

"Hot air, cadreship deployment."

@Ndaba_2025 commented:

"She is useless. Some people are clowns, and they can’t change or improve from that. She doesn’t belong in that serious minister position."

Robert Marawa lashed out at the remarks made by the Minister of Water over the crisis in Gauteng. Image:@robertmarawa

Source: Instagram

Marawa urges South Africans to register and vote

In a separate tweet posted the same day, Marawa shifted from criticism to civic mobilisation. He wrote:

@robertmarawa

"🔴 DON'T FORGET TO REGISTER AND VOTE!!! #Sikhathele!! 🔴 🤝🏽.''

The post served as a direct call to action, urging citizens to participate in the democratic process amid growing dissatisfaction over service delivery.

Marawa, who is known for his robust interviewing style and strong social media presence, has increasingly used his platform to comment on governance issues. On Tuesday, 10 February, he also reminded South Africans of a promise made by President Cyril Ramaphosa in 2020, which he argues remains unfulfilled six years later.

Marawa makes a cheeky comment about Donald Trump

Briefly News previously reported that sports broadcaster Robert Marawa, following Bafana Bafana’s qualification for the FIFA World Cup on Tuesday, 14 October 2025, shared a cheeky post on X, seemingly aiming at US President Donald Trump and the group of 49 Afrikaner refugees who relocated to America earlier this year.

Marawa’s post was widely read as a light-hearted jab, mocking the irony that South Africans are now preparing to travel to the United States for football’s biggest event.

Source: Briefly News