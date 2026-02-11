President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address South Africans in SONA on 12 February 2026

Veteran sports broadcaster and 947 presenter Robert Marawa highlighted a six-year delay for the promised Ekurhuleni University by Ramaphosa

Public reaction to Marawa's tweet revealed growing frustration from South Africans over unfulfilled promises by the Government

President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address South Africans in the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday, 12 February 2026.

Sports broadcaster Robert Marawa drew attention to a broken promise by President Cyril Ramaphosa. Image:@robertmarawa

Source: Instagram

While many people will be eager to hear what the country’s number one citizen has to say about rising unemployment, perennial water outages in municipalities, crime, gender-based violence, and other socio-economic challenges, sports broadcaster Robert Marawa has drawn attention to a promise made by Ramaphosa in 2020 that has yet to see the light of day six years later.

Marawa is one of the most vocal public figures in South Africa and is not shy about raising matters of national significance. He has a reputation for calling out politicians, having engaged in Twitter debates with the likes of ANC stalwart and Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula in the past.

Even with the ongoing Madlanga Commission, Marawa has followed proceedings closely and shared sharp observations that have elicited strong reactions from fellow South Africans.

Broken promise on Ekurhuleni University

On Tuesday, 10 February, Marawa shared a post on X by Rev. Chris Mathebula (@mathebula_chris):

"Mr President! Mr Masina! It was in 2020 when you promised us, the people of Ekurhuleni, a university. May you please, Sir, give us the report on Thursday… it has been almost six years. 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️"

The tweet included a clip of Ramaphosa promising the people of Ekurhuleni that they would get a university. That was in 2020. Six years later, there is still no sign of any groundwork for such an institution. Instead, Ekurhuleni has been mentioned in the Madlanga Commission, where several municipality police bosses have been found wanting and face prosecution.

South Africans react to Marawa’s post

South Africans responded to Marawa’s post, many criticising the President:

@lekoloanemanam2:

"He is such a big liar, eight wasted years so far from him."

@SimphiweMavuso:

"Rev, the matter about the university goes back as far as 2009 when VUT used to be at Kempton Park. The land was identified, but it was discovered that it’s not conducive to building as most parts were wetland."

@TheJustCaused:

"Six years and the promise lingers, still no campus, still no classrooms. Accountability delayed is opportunity denied, still, we know he never accounts."

@SphiweJohn:

"I’m sure that you are the number one hated Reverend at this moment 🙆🏽‍♂️."

@BlaqSabali:

"That would be a university of corruption, I tell you… a little haven for it, yoh."

@mursiwit:

"He is a politician at the end of the day. Professional promise maker. Part-time promise keeper. 😭"

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address South Africans in the State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Thursday, 12 February 2026. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

Source: Getty Images

