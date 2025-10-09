Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi testified past midnight before the Ad Hoc Parliamentary Committee, highlighting the toll of prolonged questioning

Robert Marawa commented on Mkhwanazi’s testimony, praising the General’s patience and calling for his release to resume his duties

South Africans responded strongly to Marawa’s statement, with many echoing his concerns and expressing support for the Commissioner

Veteran sports broadcaster Robert Marawa has weighed in on the ongoing Ad Hoc Parliamentary Committee investigating allegations made by the South African Police Service KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Sports broadcaster Robert Marawa showed his support of Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Image: Darren Stewart and @ Aubrey_Senyolo

Source: UGC

The Committee began sitting on Tuesday, 7 October 2025, with Lt Gen Mkhwanazi as the first witness. His testimony on Wednesday, 8 October, extended well past midnight into the early hours of Thursday, 9 October, after initial delays in starting the proceedings.

The prolonged cross-examination prompted concern from Marawa, who took to X around 1 a.m. to voice his opinion.

“The General is very patient, still taking questions into the midnight by people who don’t deserve to breathe the same air as him. He needs to be released now to go and perform his honourable duties. Siyabonga Shamase. Respect. 🙏🏽” Marawa wrote.

His post quickly gained traction, with many South Africans echoing his sentiments.

South Africans support Marawa’s statement

Magna Zibuse (@zibuse) said:

“First, he needs to take leave and rest. Then come back with a bang.”

Proletariat (@Khabzo_Ndumiso) commented:

“I wonder which recycling company recycled that lady from the ANC sitting next to Mdumiseni Ntuli. Just because she has changed her surname doesn’t mean we have forgotten that when people were dying of COVID, she and her late husband saw an opportunity to steal. Sies!! 🤢”

Comrade Charles (@ChandoyiCharles) noted:

“He will soon discover that holding a press conference to tarnish others’ reputations has repercussions. He will undergo rigorous cross-examination to substantiate his claims. No compromise.”

Brother Wa Chiskop (@MatlipaGP) said:

“The current system is unjust toward General Mkhwanazi. This highlights the need to reduce the number of political parties in the country. Having fewer than ten would be sufficient, as the existence of over a hundred parties undermines efficiency and meaningful representation.”

Terence Molefe (@MolefeTerence) observed:

“It takes a high level of concentration and alertness to still be giving clear and informed answers after such a long day.”

Cece (@Cecilia_Mthwane) added:

“When we say our celebrities must talk and share their views about current affairs, this is exactly what we mean 🙌.”

Miss Nani (@Zucy_Sipe) wrote:

“Mind you, akukho noyedwa omcabangelayo ukuthi maybe ukhathele … I mean he’s been answering questions for hours and hours 💔💔. They just change turns in asking questions and then are on their phones when they’re done 💔.”

Tornado (@tyengeni1954) added:

“The worst is to be asked shallow questions by political novices who, for the first time, joined parliament last year.”

Sammy Macingwane Mchunu (@sammymchunu) concluded:

“This committee is on some high ground, I don’t get the reason, since they had previously ignored these very same issues.”

Lt Gen Mkhwanazi's testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee delved into serious allegations within the South African Police Service (SAPS). He claimed that the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT), established to combat politically motivated violence, was disbanded due to political interference.

Mkhwanazi expressed shock over a directive from Minister Senzo Mchunu to disband the unit, suggesting it was influenced by external parties with vested interests.

SAPS Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has been testifying at the Ad Hoc Parliamentary Committee since Tuesday 7 October 2025. Image: @Aubrey_Senyolo

Source: Twitter

Further, Mkhwanazi alleged that Crime Intelligence misused funds to construct a R600,000 wall at the residence of the late Nathi Mthethwa, former South African ambassador to France.

He also implicated former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) head Robert McBride in unauthorized meetings with forensic investigator Paul O’Sullivan, raising concerns about the legality of certain surveillance equipment acquisitions.

Mkhwanazi issues chilling warning

Briefly News previously reported that Mkhwanai issued a chilling warning about surveillance in South Africa. He was testifying before the Ad Hoc Committee.

Mkhwanaz said that rogue members within the Crime Intelligence are able to listen in on conversations. He said if asked for an opinion, he would suggest that the Crime Intelligence Unit be shut down.

Source: Briefly News