General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi Accuses Senzo Mchunu of Deliberately Destroying Evidence
- The KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, revealed that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu allegedly destroyed evidence
- He was testifying at the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament, where he served as the Committee's first witness
- Mkhwanazi said that the alleged destruction of evidence happened during his tenure as the premier of KwaZulu-Natal
PARLIAMENT, CAPE TOWN — The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service (SAPS) General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi revealed that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu reportedly destroyed evidence during his testimony at the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament on 7 October 2205.
Mt in Cape Town, Western Cape. Mkhwanazi alleged that during his tenure as the Minister of Water and Sanitation destroyed evidence in police cases in the province. He allegedly destroyed evidence that implicated police officers who worked as his bodyguards in wrongdoing.
Mkhwanazi said that Mchunu's former chief of staff, Cedric Nkabinde, scheduled a meeting between Mkhwanazi and Mchunu. Mkhwanazi said that he was unemployed, but before that served as a police officer before he was recruited to the Independent Police Investigative Directory.
Mkhwanazi said that Nkabinde told him that he knew Mchunu allegedly because he and former Hawks boss Robert McBride flew to Mchunu's house to discuss a case in which he was implicated which IPID was investigating. Mkhwanazi said Nkabinde mentioned that Mchunu allegedly interfered with the destruction of evidence for a murder case IPID was investigating.
The case reportely involved Mchunu during his tenure as a Premier of KZN. He said that he was investigating the allegations. Mkhwanazi also said that one of Mchunu's staffers recently told him that Nkabinde shared the same information with him.
