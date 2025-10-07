The Ad Hoc Committee's chief evidence leader, Advocate Norman Arendse, issued a warning to South Africans about the state of corruption

He spoke as delays stalled the proceedings of the Ad Hoc Committee, which had summoned KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to testify

He addressed the Committee and said that the allegations Mkhwanazi made should be thoroughly examined

PARLIAMENT, CAPE TOWN — The chief evidence leader of Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee, Norman Arendse, said that South Africa must decisively root out corruption and investigate the allegations KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made during his 6 July 2025 press briefing.

Arendse made his remarks during his opening statement in Parliament on 7 October 2025. The Committee called Mkhwanazi to testify as its first witness. Arendse said that the Committee was duty-bound to safeguard the constitution and restore public trust.

Arendse said that the gains of democracy may become little more than the shifting sands of illusion. He quoted a speech delivered by former statesman Nelson Mandela in 1995, where Mandela addressed corruption and the wounds South Africa suffered because of it.

"We have failed to heal the wounds (Mandela) refers to," he said.

He also said that various commissions of inquiry exposed the depth of corruption in the country and how the findings revealed how politicians, businessmen, and public figures violated the constitution.

What happened at the Ad Hoc Committee?

The Ad Hoc Committee was scheduled to commence on 7 October. General Mkhwanazi was expected to be the first witness. However, in its 7 October sitting, the president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, questioned the statement Mkhwanazi submitted to the Committee. He questioned why the system before the committee was supplementary if there was no original. The proceedings were adjourned.

