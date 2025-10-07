Ad Hoc Committee Chief Evidence Leader Warns SA About Corruption
- The Ad Hoc Committee's chief evidence leader, Advocate Norman Arendse, issued a warning to South Africans about the state of corruption
- He spoke as delays stalled the proceedings of the Ad Hoc Committee, which had summoned KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi to testify
- He addressed the Committee and said that the allegations Mkhwanazi made should be thoroughly examined
PARLIAMENT, CAPE TOWN — The chief evidence leader of Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee, Norman Arendse, said that South Africa must decisively root out corruption and investigate the allegations KwaZulu-Natal provincial commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made during his 6 July 2025 press briefing.
Arendse made his remarks during his opening statement in Parliament on 7 October 2025. The Committee called Mkhwanazi to testify as its first witness. Arendse said that the Committee was duty-bound to safeguard the constitution and restore public trust.
Julius Malema questions Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s statement as Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee probe stalls
Arendse said that the gains of democracy may become little more than the shifting sands of illusion. He quoted a speech delivered by former statesman Nelson Mandela in 1995, where Mandela addressed corruption and the wounds South Africa suffered because of it.
"We have failed to heal the wounds (Mandela) refers to," he said.
He also said that various commissions of inquiry exposed the depth of corruption in the country and how the findings revealed how politicians, businessmen, and public figures violated the constitution.
What happened at the Ad Hoc Committee?
The Ad Hoc Committee was scheduled to commence on 7 October. General Mkhwanazi was expected to be the first witness. However, in its 7 October sitting, the president of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), Julius Malema, questioned the statement Mkhwanazi submitted to the Committee. He questioned why the system before the committee was supplementary if there was no original. The proceedings were adjourned.
Parliament tightens security ahead of Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's testimony, SA praises Police Commissioner
What you need to know about the Ad Hoc Committee
- The Ad Hoc Committee appointed African National Congress Member of Parliament, Soviet Lekganyane, as its chairperson
- Mkhwanazi was earmarked to testify before the Madlanga Commission and the Ad Hoc Committee in September 2025
- Malema demanded on 10 September that Mkhwanazi be subpoenaed to testify after he said that he would not appear as he was booked to testify at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry
- The Ad Hoc Committee proposed a list of possible witnesses to appear before it and testify about the alleged criminal infiltration of the criminal justice system
- Parliament tightened security ahead of Mkhwanazi's testimony before the Ad Hoc Committee
Julius Malema slams Parliament's legal adviser
In a related article, Briefly News reported that Malema slammed Parliament's legal adviser for the statements he made about Mkhwanazi. The exchange occurred during a Committee sitting in August.
The Legal Advisor, Andile Tetyana, said Mkhwanazi's allegations did not constitute evidence according to his legal opinion. Malema responded and said Tetyana's statements were dismissive.
