A Boland rugby case has escalated after a second player was linked to the alleged incident during a court bail hearing in the Western Cape

Two well-known players, aged 23 and 28, are now facing multiple rape charges, with their identities protected under a court order

The matter has shocked the local rugby community as prosecutors signal opposition to bail while investigations continue and further charges remain possible

The rape case involving a Boland Rugby Club player has taken a new twist after it emerged during the bail hearing on Monday, 4 May 2026, that a second rugby player is also implicated in the alleged crime.

Two Boland Rugby Club players face serious rape allegations. Image: Brendan Moran

Source: Getty Images

Reports indicate that the two men, aged 23 and 28, who are well known within the Boland rugby community, are facing four counts of alleged rape. Their identities are currently being withheld due to a court order, and they are described as prominent figures in the sport.

The allegations have left many in the Western Cape rugby community stunned, as both individuals were reportedly regarded as role models within their circles. The developments have sent shockwaves through local rugby structures.

At present, the accused faces four counts of rape, with indications that additional charges could still be considered as the investigation continues.

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Court proceedings and bail application update

According to early court documents, the pair were initially expected to face a single rape charge, but the case has since escalated to four counts. The complainant is a 21-year-old student at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

During proceedings on Monday, 4 May, the prosecution emphasised the seriousness of the allegations and stated that the state would oppose bail due to the severity of the charges and concerns about possible interference with witnesses.

The two rugby stars, aged 23 and 28, are reportedly prominent figures in the Boland rugby community. Image: Brendan Moran

Source: Getty Images

Both players intend to plead not guilty

The defence team requested a postponement to allow more time to prepare a formal bail application, maintaining that both accused intend to plead not guilty to all charges. Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg confirmed that the 23-year-old player and a 28-year-old man believed to be his associate made their first court appearance on 28 April.

Department of Correctional Services spokesperson Logan Maistry confirmed that the rugby player is currently being held at Allandale Prison.

Attempts by Briefly News to obtain comment from the player’s affiliated club were unsuccessful at the time of publication. One of the players was reportedly set to feature in his final match for the team on Saturday, 25 April, before a planned move to another club.

The two young rugby stars are not the first to have made headlines for the wrong reasons in recent days. A Premier Soccer League player has also recently faced legal trouble after reportedly being investigated for alleged sexual assault.

SA rugby in court

Briefly News previously reported that rising South African rugby star Bronson Mills reportedly appeared in court on Friday, 6 March 2026, at the Wynberg Magistrate's Court in connection with an assault case.

The 22-year-old is facing charges linked to an incident that allegedly took place in October 2025 in Cape Town.

Source: Briefly News