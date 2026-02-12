A man reacted to news that Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero allegedly spent R59,000 on a single pen, sparking widespread outrage online

TikTok viewers compared the luxury pen price to everyday items, showing the stark contrast with regular R7.50 pens at supermarkets

Many South Africans expressed disbelief and humour, highlighting the disconnect between government spending and citizens’ realities

After it was revealed that Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero allegedly spent R59 million on 1,000 pens, a man’s reaction video went viral, drawing attention to the shocking cost per pen, sparking debates about public spending priorities, and leaving South Africans both frustrated and amused.

A man reacted after news surfaced that Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero allegedly spent R59 million on 1,000 pens. TikTok user @quintisjacobs posted the video on 10 February 2026. The clip highlighted the maths, which showed that each pen cost R59,000. By comparison, a regular pen in local supermarkets sells for about R7.50. The post immediately sparked debate online.

The video pointed out the huge difference between luxury purchases and everyday costs. Many South Africans are struggling with rising prices of basic goods. The clip also noted that the mayor’s alleged spending could have funded community projects or school supplies for many children. Social media users were quick to calculate and share their shock over how much a single pen allegedly cost.

Outrage over mayor’s expensive pen

Netizens compared it to buying a luxury car or a small house just for a pen. Others expressed frustration at the disconnect between government spending and citizens’ daily realities. Many people shared their own calculations and joked about never using a pen again if it cost that much.

The clip by user @quintisjacobs highlighted concerns about corruption and misuse of public funds. Many viewers pointed out that such spending raises questions about transparency and accountability in government. For many, the video reinforced discussions about priorities, responsible governance, and the gap between officials and the citizens they serve.

Here’s how Mzansi reacted

Missgfe said:

“It’s an absolute sin and disgrace, the level of theft. 😡😡”

S. N 2.0added:

“Remember that 1 billion tender for a ground playing field, and they only used this white powder to draw just a line. 😭😭😭”

Stephanie Dosson commented:

“Disgusting government.”

Gwen Williams wrote:

“This government is pathetic. They have no shame. It is a total disgrace.”

Eezi Eez shared:

“Could have built factories and created jobs.”

Someone wrote:

“Really! They just know how to waste money. And on the other side, we have to pay more for Eskom. 🤬🤬 Use that money for Eskom. 🤬🤬”

