The picture on the left showed Dedrick posing in studio. Image: @dedrickshoots

Source: TikTok

A Pretoria man went viral after sharing the harsh cost of living in Germany. TikTok user @dedrickshoots posted the video on 10 February 2026. A simple meal of a burger, fries, and Coke costs over R400, and snow and cold weather added to the culture shock. Many South Africans reflected on how their own economy compares and debated whether they could survive overseas.

He showed how expensive life in Germany could be. He bought a burger, fries, and a drink that cost over R400. Snow-covered streets, chilly temperatures, and people bundled in jerseys highlighted the stark contrast with South Africa. He wanted locals to understand what living abroad really looked like.

South African shares the cost of living abroad

The video by TikTok user @dedrickshoots gave viewers a perspective on international costs. Many acknowledged South Africa’s high living expenses but said Germany’s prices were on another level. The combination of pricey meals, cold weather, and lifestyle differences sparked conversation. People compared food, rent, and transport costs to gauge how they would cope in Europe.

Mzansi reacted with a mix of humour, concern, and curiosity. Many joked about staying home instead of moving abroad, while others expressed amazement at the prices. The clip prompted discussions about budgeting, travel, and how lifestyle expectations differ between countries.

The screenshot on the left showed Dedrick walkin through the streets of Germany. Image: @dedrickshoots

Source: TikTok

Here’s how Mzansi reacted

Ghostkho58 said:

“R407 for a burger. 😭😭😭”

Wild.boy_zerro said:

“Real punters will know the name of the club. 😭🤣”

Mosa M said:

“‘Koloi ya bo Ben 10’. 😭😭”

Dana said:

“R400 for a burger?”

RONALDKWETJA said:

“As for Ben 10. 😭”

Motso.Smoren said:

“Burger ya R400. 😭😭😭 Guys, we won’t survive in Germany; we can only afford Nigeria. 🤣”

Khumoetile said:

“R400 for a burger and Coke. 😩 The economy of Ramaphosa is not that bad

Kamogelo Mphahlele said:

“The way I stay away from Five Guys and stick to Burger King. 😭😹 I need to do better! Mara burger ya €21 auwa? 😭😹”

