Puso Dithejane has spoken for the first time since completing a move abroad despite being linked with Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs

The South African winger will team up with a former Orlando Pirates star in the Major League Soccer after leaving the Premier Soccer League

Social media users also shared their thoughts on Dithejane's move to the MLS after snubbing two top clubs in the Betway Premiership

South African forward Puso Dithejane has commented on his move abroad from the Premier Soccer League amid links with Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs in this January transfer window.

The youngster has joined Mbekezeli Mbokazi at Major League Soccer outfit Chicago Fire from TS Galaxy for an undisclosed fee on Tuesday, January 13, 2026.

The 21-year-old signed a four-and-a-half year, U-22 Initiative deal with the North American club.

Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs' interest in Dithejane

It was earlier reported that Sundowns were edging closer to signing Dithejane from TS Galaxy, beating Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates to his signature, but the Rockets owner, Tim Sukazi, immediately denied the claim.

Sukazi later confirmed that they rejected the Brazilians offer for the youngster, claiming the bid was not enough to price the player away from the club.

The PSL club chairman also confirmed that Kaizer Chiefs were in talks with the player, but failed to submit an official bid.

Dithejane reacts to the Chicago Fire move

The former TS Galaxy forward has recorded four goals and six assists so far this season, performances that attracted interest from several clubs. Mamelodi Sundowns were among the suitors but saw their offer turned down, with the MLS outfit ultimately securing his signature ahead of the competition.

Previously part of Kaizer Chiefs’ youth system, Dithejane broke his silence on social media following his switch abroad.

“Greetings to the Chicago Fire supporters. My name is Puso Dithejane, and I am both proud and excited to become part of this fantastic club,” he said.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be involved in what promises to be a special journey. I’m eager to step onto the field, give everything I have, and perform in front of you all.

“I’ll see you soon, Chicago.”

Here is what fans are saying on social media after Dithejane reacts to moving to Chicago Fire.

Hodmudau said:

"If there's another person I have to admire in player management, it's Tim Sukazi. Good move for Dithejane."

William Memela shared:

"Other teams are reaping the benefits of Kaizer Chiefs' player development; a look at their management's decisions is needed."

Tebza Lecious wrote:

"Dithejane's move should be a lesson to South African football fans. Our beloved golden boy remains with Orlando Pirates so far. What you and I appreciate might not be well appreciated in Europe🤷"

Dumsane Innocent reacted:

"Bobby is trying to get another SIM card after He got blocked."

The Tsonga Scoucer added:

"Another Kaizer Chiefs graduate is going overseas."

