Mamelodi Sundowns Suffer Setback in Bid to Sign Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates Transfer Target
Mamelodi Sundowns have reportedly suffered a major blow in their attempts to lure TS Galaxy winger Puso Dithejane, with Kaizer Chiefs emerging as strong competition for his signature, while Orlando Pirates are also interested in him.
Over the weekend, Galaxy chairman Tim Sukazi disclosed that Chiefs officials have been in direct communication with the highly rated wide player as they explore a potential move. However, fresh reports suggest Sundowns have also entered the race by submitting a formal proposal, which TS Galaxy have since declined.
SABC reports that the Brazilians backed their interest with a concrete offer for the 21-year-old attacker, but Sukazi rejected the approach, citing two key reasons for the decision.
Source: Briefly News
