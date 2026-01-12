Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Sibongiseni “Ox” Mthethwa is expected to spend time out of action after picking up another injury setback.

Mthethwa, a former Bafana Bafana international, arrived at Naturena in September 2023 from Stellenbosch FC on a three-year deal that is due to expire at the end of June.

The 31-year-old KwaZulu-Natal native has made 11 Betway Premiership appearances for Amakhosi this campaign and has stood out as one of the more reliable performers under the guidance of Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef.

According to sources, the defensive midfielder sustained a fresh injury and is not likely to be considered for selection again until March.

