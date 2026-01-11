Kaizer Chiefs forward Tashreeq Morris is reportedly on the brink of securing a loan switch to fellow Premier Soccer League outfit Stellenbosch FC.

The 31-year-old joined Amakhosi earlier this year after making the move from the now-dissolved SuperSport United in January 2025 but has struggled to establish himself since his arrival.

Morris has made just 11 appearances in total for the Naturena-based side, featuring nine times in the Betway Premiership and once each in the Nedbank Cup and Carling Knockout Cup, without registering a goal.

His progress has been hampered by injury setbacks, including a significant issue sustained in March last season, limiting him to a single appearance in the current campaign.

Sources indicate that the experienced striker has emerged as a transfer target for Stellenbosch FC following the appointment of Gavin Hunt as head coach, replacing Steve Barker.

Hunt previously worked closely with Morris at SuperSport United and later attempted to bring him to Durban City, although that proposed reunion failed to come to fruition.

Despite the potential loan move, Morris remains under contract at Kaizer Chiefs until June 2027, having signed a two-and-a-half-year deal when he joined the club in January last year.

